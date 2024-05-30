The Postpartum Depression Market Size In The 7MM Was Estimated To Be USD 260 Million In 2023 Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Postpartum Depression Outlook

Postpartum Depression Market

DELHI, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Postpartum Depression market report provides current practices, emerging drugs, Postpartum Depression market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Postpartum Depression market size from 2020 to 2034 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Postpartum Depression treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Postpartum Depression market

Key Takeaways from the Postpartum Depression Market Report

.In the seven major market, SNRI's and SSRI's constituted 20% market share of the overall PPD market, while Atypical antidepressants and Antipsychotics held 19% market share, in 2023.

.In the 7MM, ZURZUVAE is expected to garner market revenue of ~USD 600 million by 2034.

.Among the seven major market, the United States held the highest market share (64%) of the overall PPD market.

.Among EU4 and the UK, the UK accounted for the highest market size of ~USD 25 million in 2023

.Japan accounted for a market size of ~USD 20 million in 2023, which is expected to increase at a moderate rate by 2034.

.The leading Postpartum Depression Companies working in the market include Pfizer, Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Canopie, Talkspace, and others.

.Promising Postpartum Depression Therapies such as SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296, and others.

.March 2024:- Weprom- An Observational Cross-Sectional Study of Early Detection of 5 Neurodevelopmental Disorders of Children and Prevention of Postnatal Depression by Mobile Health App. The goal of this observational study is to confirm the impact of using this app adapted to be more specific for screening for 5 neurodevelopmental disorders and to evaluate the mothers' support program on the incidence of postpartum depression in of young parents with a minimum of 1 child under 10 years of age at the time of inclusion and using Malo on a regular basis.

.March 2024:- Brii Biosciences Limited- A Phase 2a, Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Descriptive Efficacy of BRII-296 in Adults With Severe Postpartum Depression (PPD). The primary purpose of this study is to evaluate the safety and tolerability of BRII-296 administered by 2 intramuscular injections, administered with Depo Medrol as assessed by the incidence of adverse events, changes from baseline in vital signs, pulse oximetry, clinical laboratory evaluations, electrocardiograms (ECGs), Stanford Sleepiness Scale (SSS), Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) in conjunction with clinical assessment, and suicidal ideation using the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS).

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the Polymyositis Market Share @ Polymyositis Market Outlook

Postpartum Depression Overview

Postpartum depression (PPD) is the most common non-psychotic complication of childbearing women. It can interfere with normal maternal-infant bonding and adversely affect acute and long-term child development. PPD is diagnosed when at least five depressive symptoms are present for at least 2 weeks. In the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), PPD is considered when a patient has a major depressive episode along with the peripartum onset, and it is not mentioned as a separate disease.

Postpartum Depression Epidemiology Segmentation

.Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Maternal Postpartum Depression

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Postpartum Depression Epidemiology trends @ Postpartum Depression Epidemiological Insights

Postpartum Depression Market Outlook

Antidepressants, such as Abilify (aripiprazole), Zoloft (sertraline hydrochloride), Spravato (esketamine), Prozac (fluoxetine capsules), Celexa (citalopram hydrobromide), Luvox CR (Fluvoxamine Maleate), and Paxil CR (paroxetine) form the mainstay in the treatment for PPD. Although these drugs are approved for treating depression-related disorders such as major depressive disorder (MDD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), treatment-resistant depression (TRD), etc., they are being used as off-label drugs for the treatment of PPD. The type of medication prescribed by the doctors largely depends on the set of symptoms, severity and the specific type of PPD the patient is suffering from. The primary concern about antidepressants is the uncertainty in the outcomes and their side effects on new born due to breastfeeding. Though antidepressants are not necessarily a permanent cure for PPD, they are an important aspect of managing depression symptoms and restoring quality of life.

Postpartum Depression Emerging Therapies

.Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Ganaxolone (CCD-1042) is a lead clinical-stage drug candidate that brings a GABAA receptor modulating mechanism and an extensive safety database with exhibited anti-epileptic (antiseizure), anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) and anti-depressive activity in development by Marinus Pharmaceuticals. It is being developed in three different dosage forms (IV, capsule, and liquid) to maximize therapeutic reach to adult and pediatric patients in acute and chronic care settings with severe PPD. Unlike benzodiazepines, ganaxolone exhibits antiseizure and anti-anxiety activity via its effects on synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors. Ganaxolone has been designed with an added methyl group that prevents back conversion to an active steroid, which unlocks ganaxolone's potential for chronic use. In preclinical studies, ganaxolone exhibited potency and efficacy comparable to allopregnanolone.

Postpartum Depression Marketed Therapies

.ZURZUVAE (zuranolone) : Sage Therapeutics/Biogen

Zuranolone (SAGE-217) is an investigational, oral, novel medicine in development for postpartum depression (PPD). It is given once daily, a 2-week therapy neuroactive steroid (NAS) GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator (PAM) specifically designed to relieve several depression disorders, including PPD, major depressive disorder (MDD), and treatment-resistant depression. The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain, and the central nervous system (CNS) significantly regulates CNS function. SAGE-217 has been optimized for selectivity to synaptic and extrasynaptic type a γ-aminobutyric acid (GABAA) receptors and a pharmacokinetic profile for daily oral dosing.

.ZULRESSO: Sage Therapeutics

ZULRESSO is a proprietary IV formulation of brexanolone. Brexanolone is chemically identical to allopregnanolone, a naturally occurring neuroactive steroid that acts as a positive allosteric modulator of gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA) receptors indicated for treating PPD in adults. Brexanolone is available to patients only through a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) program and must be administered at a certified healthcare facility. In addition, patients must be monitored continuously during the drug infusion due to the risk of serious side effects. Notably, ZULRESSO (brexanolone) is the first drug approved by the US FDA specifically for PPD in adults.

Postpartum Depression Treatment Market

Postpartum Depression treatment include the utilization of antidepressant medications and emerging therapeutic methodologies centered around GABAA receptor modulation. Medical management for PPD encompasses multiple facets, including interventions for depression, anxiety disorders, substance abuse, and psychological approaches for eating disorders. This treatment strategy also encompasses psychological and psychosocial therapies, in addition to non-pharmacological interventions. Moreover, the comprehensive care of a patient with PPD and their family necessitates the establishment of a support system to nurture their psychosocial health.

Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics

The postpartum depression market dynamics are anticipated to change in the coming years. ZULRESSO's rapid onset of action within 2–3 days significantly enhances response rates in contrast to conventional therapies. As drugs such as BRII-296 and LPCN-1154 remain in the early stages of clinical development, their potential approval in the future holds promise for substantial growth in the PPD therapeutic market. The scarcity of available treatments for diagnosing and addressing PPD creates profitable openings for emerging therapies. The increased focus on research and development to comprehend the pathophysiology, along with recent diagnostic advancements, presents a lucrative opportunity for the expansion of the PPD market.

Postpartum Depression Companies

Pfizer, Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Canopie, Talkspace, and others.

Scope of the Postpartum Depression Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Postpartum Depression Companies- Pfizer, Sage Therapeutics, Lipocine Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, Canopie, Talkspace, and others.

.Postpartum Depression Therapies- SAGE-217/BIIB-125, Ganaxolone, LPCN 1154, BRII-296, and others.

.Postpartum Depression Market Dynamics: Postpartum Depression Market Drivers and Barriers

.Postpartum Depression Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Postpartum Depression Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about Postpartum Depression Drugs in development @ Postpartum Depression Ongoing Clinical Trials Analysis

Table of Content

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Postpartum Depression (PPD) Market Overview at a Glance

4 Executive Summary of Postpartum depression (PPD)

5 Key events

6 Disease Background and Overview

7 Treatment and Management

8 Methodology

9 Epidemiology and Patient Population

10 Patient Journey

11 Marketed Therapies

12 Emerging Therapies

13 Postpartum Depression (PPD): Seven Major Market Analysis

14 KOL Views

15 SWOT Analysis

16 Unmet Needs

17 Market Access and Reimbursement

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

Yash Bhardwaj

DelveInsight

+91 9650213330

email us here