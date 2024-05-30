Boomitra Named To The TIME100 List Of Most Influential Companies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Boomitra one of TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2024

Boomitra Logo

Boomitra Female Carbon in Kenya

Highlighting their success in advancing climate solutions with innovative technology, Boomitra has earned a spot on the TIME100 Most Influential Companies list

- Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, BoomitraSAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, TIME reveals the fourth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, celebrating companies making an extraordinary impact around the world. TIME has named Boomitra among its 100 Most Influential Companies, underscoring the company's pioneering success in climate solution innovation.To assemble the list, TIME solicited nominations across sectors, and polled its global network of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. Then TIME editors evaluated each on key factors, including impact, innovation, ambition, and success. The result is a diverse group of 100 businesses helping chart an essential path forward. See the full list: time/100companiesBoomitra works with over 150,000 farmers and ranchers managing five million acres of land across Africa, South America, and Asia to implement regenerative agriculture practices. Boomitra's cutting-edge satellite and AI technology measure soil improvements, tracking the soil's increased carbon storage over time. Companies and governments looking to offset their emissions can purchase third-party verified carbon removal credits from Boomitra's marketplace. The majority of revenue generated from the sale of each credit goes directly to the farmer, rancher, or landowner-the key drivers of carbon removal. Boomitra works with landowners of all sizes to make carbon finance accessible, from 0.5-acre smallholder farms to large ranches.Boomitra is committed to advancing climate justice for marginalized and vulnerable farmers in the Global South, who are disproportionately affected by climate change. By introducing regenerative agriculture practices and providing access to carbon finance, Boomitra empowers these farmers to build soil health and draw down carbon. This approach enables farmers to improve crop yields and enhance food security, creating communities better equipped to confront tomorrow's challenges with resilience and hope. Boomitra's reach extends from the Ejidos (community lands) in Mexico's Chihuahua and Sonoran Deserts, across the expansive Pampas grasslands, to the Masai Mara in Kenya, and smallholder farms throughout India.Soil carbon offers a powerful solution to the climate crisis. Recarbonizing soils through regenerative practices is one of the most affordable ways to sequester carbon and has the potential to remove 10% of humanity's annual emissions. Boomitra equips farmers and ranchers worldwide to store carbon in the soil while benefiting the climate, communities, and biodiversity.“Effective climate action requires prioritizing those most profoundly affected-communities in the Global South. That's what makes Boomitra a leader in climate action. It's not just about technological innovation; it's about fostering climate solutions that resonate with the heartbeat of our global community. We are deeply honored and grateful to be recognized by TIME as one of the 100 Most Influential Companies. This acknowledgment underscores the impact of our collective efforts and inspires us to continue driving meaningful change,” said Aadith Moorthy, Boomitra founder and CEO.Boomitra, winner of the prestigious Earthshot Prize in the“Fix Our Climate” category, has successfully removed 10 million tons of carbon from the atmosphere to date. Our innovative approach to scaling regenerative agriculture is supported by numerous carbon credit buyers, including DP World, who are committed to sustainable practices and global climate solutions.About Boomitra:Boomitra is the leading soil carbon marketplace that is mitigating climate change through regenerative agricultural practices. Alongside an ecosystem of nearly 100 global partners, Boomitra equips every grower to increase carbon drawdown, enhance crop yields, and earn carbon credits to boost their income. A 2023 Earthshot Prize winner, Boomitra leverages satellite and AI technology to measure soil carbon through a scalable, cost-efficient, and third-party verified process. To date, Boomitra's projects span 5M+ acres, engaging 150,000+ farmers across four continents. With a multidisciplinary team of scientists, engineers, agronomists, and operators, Boomitra is on a mission to unlock climate action on a gigaton scale. To learn more, visit .About Time100:The TIME100 Most Influential Companies list recognizes the organizations that are making extraordinary impact around the world. Curated by a network of TIME editors and correspondents, our annual list recognizes organizations big and small, across multiple sectors. See the full list here: time/100companies

Andrea Okun

Boomitra

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram