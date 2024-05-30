DIDE LIVE Social Dating Software Unveiled On The NASDAQ Screen In Times Square, New York

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 上海, 中国, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DIDE LIVE, a unique social networking and dating app from China, made its debut on the big screen at Times Square in New York City.



DIDE LIVE is a social networking and dating app that connects people from all over the world. It offers a variety of features such as live streaming, calls, and virtual gifts to help users make new friends and find potential romantic partners. With its user-friendly interface and innovative features, DIDE LIVE has gained a large following in China and is now expanding its reach to the global market.



The app's appearance on the Nasdaq big screen at Times Square has caught the attention of many passersby and media outlets. This marks a significant milestone for DIDE LIVE as it continues to grow and gain recognition in the international market. The company's CEO, Mr. Sun, expressed his excitement and gratitude for this opportunity, stating, "We are thrilled to have our app showcased on such a prominent platform. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and the growing popularity of DIDE LIVE."



DIDE LIVE's future vision is to become the go-to social networking and dating app for people around the world. With its unique features and global expansion plans, the app aims to break cultural barriers and bring people closer together. The company is also committed to continuously improving its services and providing a safe and enjoyable platform for its users. DIDE LIVE invites everyone to join the app and be a part of its growing community.

VIVIAN

上海音昇科技有限公司

