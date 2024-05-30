Seas Unite: Argentina And U.S. Gear Up For High-Stakes Naval Drills

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's Naval Fleet is gearing up for joint naval exercises with the USS George Washington, scheduled for May 30-31.



The operation, dubbed Gringo-Gaucho II, aims to strengthen military collaboration between Argentina and the U.S.



On May 27, ships from Mar del Plata and Puerto Belgrano naval bases deployed. The fleet includes advanced MEKO 360 destroyers and MEKO 140 corvettes.



These exercises are part of the larger Southern Seas 2024 deployment, overseen by the US Southern Command.



Key participants include the USS George Washington, accompanied by USS Porter and USNS John Lenthall.



This strategic assembly aims to enhance tactical skills and diplomatic ties. At the bases, preparations are in full swing.



Ships such as the ARA Almirante Cordero and ARA Piedrabuena are undergoing final checks.







Destroyers ARA La Argentina and ARA Sarandi, along with corvettes ARA Espora and ARA Rosales, stand ready for action.



The exercises will challenge the crews in diverse disciplines, ensuring they are battle-ready and safe.



Key areas of focus include firefighting, search and rescue, and complex maneuvering drills.



All operations and briefings will be conducted in English, promoting interoperability and clear communication.



The arrival of the USS George Washington in Argentine waters marks a significant moment, symbolizing the commitment to shared goals and unity.



This collaborative effort not only displays military might but also fosters a spirit of cooperation.



These naval drills represent a powerful testament to the ongoing partnership, aiming to secure peace and stability in international waters.



This endeavor sets a strong foundation for future joint military exercises, underscoring the importance of unity and strategic alignment between nations.

Background - Argentina and U.S. Gear Up for High-Stakes Naval Drills

The United States has granted Argentina a substantial boost, providing a $40 million package through the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program.



This funding, the first since 2003, aims to modernize Argentina's military infrastructure.



It ensures that Argentina can purchase essential defense articles, services, and training from the U.S., improving the interoperability of their military operations.







MENAFN30052024007421016031ID1108276228