Is Your PC Ready For A.I.? Discover The Future Of Smart Computing

Generative AI is reshaping technology, similar to PCs and the internet, as modern devices now include AI-optimized chips.



AI-enabled devices boast not only CPUs and GPUs but also an NPU (neural processing unit). This addition speeds up AI tasks and machine right on your device.



Currently, most AI processing still relies on data centers and cloud transfers. NPUs enhance PCs' efficiency, reducing use and extending battery life.



AI-ready PCs could revolutionize daily computing with smarter personal assistants, auto-organizing software, and enhanced photo and video tools.



Local processing also means personalized data use.



These PCs will support complex AI models like ChatGPT and Copilot locally, and run sophisticated software.







Adobe and Zoom are already integrating these capabilities. On May 20, Microsoft unveiled its AI PC line, Copilot+ PC, with built-in neural processors.



One key feature, Recall, acts as a searchable "photographic memory" for all PC activity.



Recall captures detailed histories of your digital interactions, allowing visual navigation and specific searches through screenshots.



Over 40 AI models will enhance Windows 11 features in these PCs, supported by Microsoft's AI assistant, Copilot, with GPT-4 integration.



The first Copilot+ PCs, powered by Qualcom , launch on June 18, starting at $999. Intel and AMD models will follow, with Dell introducing AI-ready XPS models.



Despite initial high costs-like the Dell XPS 16 at R$ 31,999-prices should decrease as these PCs proliferate.



Dell's COO, Jeff Clarke, anticipates 2 billion AI PC sales globally by 2030. Microsoft projects 50 million Copilot+ sales next year.



Experts predict PCs without NPUs will soon be outdated. If you're considering a new PC, look for one ready for the AI era.

