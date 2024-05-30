Turkish benchmark stock index starts Thursday with modest uptick

(MENAFN) In the initial hours of trading on Thursday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, BIST 100, showed a slight increase, opening at 10,501.15 points, marking a marginal rise of 0.21 percent or 21.99 points compared to the previous close. This modest uptick followed a session on Wednesday where the BIST 100 experienced a decline of 0.86 percent, closing at 10,479.16 points. Wednesday's trading activity was notable for its daily transaction volume, which amounted to 87 billion liras (USD2.71 billion).



Market observers turned their attention to the currency markets, where stability prevailed in the early hours of Thursday trading. The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Turkish lira (USD/TRY) remained relatively steady at 32.2800, indicating a level of equilibrium in the currency pairing. Similarly, the euro to Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate stood at 34.9160, while the British pound to Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate held firm at 40.9424.



In the commodities sector, the price of gold per ounce was observed at USD2,352.95, maintaining its position as a sought-after asset in uncertain economic climates. Concurrently, the barrel price of Brent oil, a critical indicator of global energy market dynamics, was noted at approximately USD83.11. These figures underscored the broader economic context within which investors were operating, influencing their strategies and decisions across various sectors of the market.



Against a backdrop of fluctuating market indicators and ongoing economic developments, investors remained vigilant, assessing potential opportunities and risks in the Turkish market. The performance of the BIST 100 index and the stability of currency exchange rates provided early insights into investor sentiment and market sentiment, shaping the trajectory of trading activities as the day progressed.

