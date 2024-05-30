Oil prices slide amid uncertainties surrounding fed's interest rate cut timing

(MENAFN) Oil prices experienced a decline on Thursday, reflecting ongoing uncertainties concerning the timing of a potential interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. This uncertainty sparked concerns about demand in the world's largest oil-consuming country.



At 10:17 a.m. local time (0714 GMT), the international benchmark traded at USD83.24 per barrel, marking a slight decrease of 0.22 percent from the previous session's closing price of USD83.43 per barrel. Similarly, the American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) saw a 0.96 percent drop, trading at USD79.06 per barrel compared to the previous session's USD79.83 per barrel.



The downturn in oil prices on Thursday was influenced by data from the Federal Reserve's Beige Book, which provides insights into the current economic conditions across the central bank's 12 districts nationwide. This data hinted at a somewhat deteriorating economic outlook.



Analysts are closely watching the release of the US GDP figures, expected on Thursday, to gain insights into the Fed's potential future actions. However, concerns persist that the Fed may delay its policy rate cut, a move that could maintain upward pressure on oil prices. This is because higher interest rates tend to strengthen the US dollar, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.



Meanwhile, the US dollar index, which measures the dollar's value against other currencies, saw a marginal rise to 105.12 at 9:56 a.m. local time (0656 GMT) from the previous session's closing level of 105.10.

