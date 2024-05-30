Turkey's trade deficit widens by 12.9 percent last month, exports slightly increase

(MENAFN) According to official data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), Turkey's trade deficit expanded by 12.9 percent annually to reach USD9.7 billion in April. The data showed a marginal 0.1 percent increase in Turkish exports, totaling USD19.3 billion, while imports rose by 4 percent to USD29 billion during the same period.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, Turkey recorded a foreign trade gap of USD5.1 billion in April. The exports-to-imports coverage ratio declined to 66.1 percent compared to 68.8 percent in the previous year.



Turkey's main trading partners in April included Germany, the US, the UK, Iraq, and Italy, with exports totaling USD1.5 billion, USD1.19 billion, USD1.17 billion, USD876 million, and USD861 million, respectively. On the import side, China, Russia, Germany, Italy, and the US were the top sources, with imports amounting to USD3.75 billion, USD3.32 billion, USD2.24 billion, USD1.98 billion, and USD1.33 billion, respectively.



Commenting on the April data, Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish treasury and finance minister, attributed the widening trade deficit to temporary calendar effects. He anticipated a decrease in both the annual foreign trade gap and the current account deficit in May, despite potential limited fluctuations throughout the rest of the year due to temporary factors. Simsek noted that the current account deficit to GDP ratio is expected to be around 2.5 percent in the second quarter, significantly lower than the target outlined in Turkey's economic program for 2024, which aims for a current account deficit to GDP ratio of 3.1 percent.

MENAFN30052024000045015839ID1108276212