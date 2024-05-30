IATA reports 11 percent year-on-year surge in global air traffic last month

(MENAFN) Global air traffic experienced a notable surge in April, growing by 11 percent year-on-year, as revealed by data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Thursday. This impressive growth trend marks the 36th consecutive month of increase, signaling positive momentum within the aviation industry.



IATA Director General Willie Walsh expressed optimism about the upcoming peak northern summer travel season, highlighting the diverse travel options offered by airlines. He remarked, "There is every reason to feel optimistic for a strong summer with airlines offering a wide range of travel options."



The total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers, also saw a substantial increase of 9.6 percent compared to the previous year, while April's load factor experienced a 1 percentage point rise, reaching 82.4 percent.



International air traffic witnessed a remarkable surge, growing by 15.8 percent annually in April, with robust growth observed across all regions. Asia-Pacific airlines led the way with a remarkable 32.1 percent increase in demand, buoyed by strong traffic flows from the Middle East and Africa to Asia.



European carriers recorded a notable 10.1 percent hike in demand, indicating that international routes from Europe have surpassed pre-COVID levels to all regions except Africa.



On the domestic front, air traffic rose by 4 percent during the same period, while capacity on domestic routes increased by 2 percent.



Separate data released by IATA on Wednesday revealed that global demand for air cargo, measured in cargo ton-kilometers, also experienced robust growth, increasing by 11 percent compared to the previous April. This marks the fifth consecutive month of double-digit year-on-year growth in air cargo demand, underscoring the resilience and recovery of the air freight sector amidst ongoing challenges.

