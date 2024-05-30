Tadawul All Share Index increases 0.31 percent on Wednesday’s session start

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share experienced an uptick on Wednesday, with an increase of 36.57 points, or 0.31 percent, closing at 11,696.51. The benchmark index witnessed a total trading turnover of SR5.3 billion (USD1.651 billion), as 128 listed advanced, while 89 declined.



Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index saw a rise of 11.40 points, or 0.79 percent, closing at 1,460.84. In the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu, there was an increase of 68.14 points, or 0.26 percent, closing at 26,302.93, with 24 listed stocks advancing and 37 declining.



The Saudi National Bank emerged as the top performer of the day, with its share price surging by 5.76 percent to SR34.90. Other notable gainers included The Mediterranean and Gulf Insurance and Reinsurance Co., and Anaam International Holding Group, whose share prices soared by 4.98 percent and 4.59 percent, reaching SR27.40 and SR1.14, respectively.



Meanwhile, Saudi Chemical Co. and National Medical Care Co. demonstrated noteworthy performance. Conversely, the National Co. for Glass Industries experienced the most significant decline, with its share price dropping by 4.31 percent to SR41.05. Other underperformers included Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co., as well as Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., with their share prices decreasing by 3.77 percent and 3.59 percent, respectively.

