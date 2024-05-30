US Based Hotelier George Dfouni Discusses The Differences Between Hotels Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The difference between hotels in the USA, Europe and Middle East according to George Dfouni

Hotels in the USA

1. Size and Scale: For instance, the hotels of the USA, particularly those in conurbations and holiday resorts, usually are grand-footed enterprises. Hotels of skyscraper type with hundreds of rooms are now of the upper, given the prosperity and expediency found in the US in the past.

2. Amenities: U. S. lodging facilities are highly esteemed for their state-of-the-art services. Guests can look forward to navigating large gymnasiums and exploring different dining methods from American hotels, among the conference facilities and business centers which cater to several needs. Many small towns around the United States offer a range of family-focused amenities, like swimming pools and activities for kids.

3. Service Style: The American corporation hotel instant is very often focused on efficiency and satisfaction of the customer because of which, the level of convenience is also the highest in the world. Several properties come with a 24-hour presence of, for example, room service and front desk staff.

4. Chain Dominance: The American hotel industry is dominated by large brands with the Marriott, Hilton and the Hyatt taking on key positions. Such brands imply an element of uniformity and dependability which are highly valued by the travelers thus they become the ever-favorite brand.

Hotels in Europe

1. Historical Charm: European hotels usually are featured in fame by being built in the historical sites. These hotels labelled 'boutique houses' are a true treasure of Europe and the US will hardly be able to satisfy the demand for such a variety of inspiring places to stay.

2. Size and Intimacy: European hotels are mostly made up of small family run places rather than big comfortable buildings which are popular in America. Consequently, more boutique-style hotels have been sprouting up, the patrons of which seek a one-on-one approach and a cozy sense of closeness.

3. Breakfast Offerings: European hotels often charge for breakfast even if it is not indicated on the room rate. The breakfast buffet is typically broadened with a variety of fresh and local products especially, depending on the consumer's dietary requirements.

The Middle East contains many hotels.

1. Luxury and Opulence: Claims about the luxury of hotels in the Middle East and particularly of Dubai and Abu Dhabi cities are all actualized. Many so-called palace hotels indulge in luxurious designs, abundant use of marble and gold, an elaborate menu of luxury services, which ultimately, help them to satisfy their guests by offering them a pleasurable stay.

2. Hospitality Culture: In Middle East life, embracing hospitality as a vital element of society goes back to the traditional background. The service can be very individual and precise with the client being at the heart of the experience. The endorsement is mainly about the guest feeling appreciated and their wellbeing.

3. Cultural Sensitivity: Holiday lodging in the Middle East is carefully thought out to inculcate societal standards and conventions. It covers accommodating Muslims' religious duties by providing prayer rooms, gender segregation in some cases and observing the Islamic food laws which is is a common process, and features such as high-speed internet, smart room controls, and even underwater suite are available in some 5-star hotels.

Since there exist differences among the hotels separately in USA and Europe and in Middle East, still we have similarities among these hotels of different regions. Sanitation is prioritized by all the areas and a definite effort is made to ensure cleanliness and service quality of the highest standards. It is also international hotel standards expansion that has been caused by globalization, thus assuring you of the standardization of the global traveler.

In conclusion, George Dfouni states:“Hotels in the USA, Europe and Middle East show their specificities of each other through the culture of certain regions. The various lodging options that are so diverse in nature are so vast, it doesn't matter whether you like the stupendous accommodation on the American national route, admire the historical background of European lodges, or you need a place that makes you feel wealthy and special like Middle Eastern hotels: each region has something to offer, and this is what stays with the tourists when they travel ."

