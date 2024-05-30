Telecom Service Assurance Market To Touch USD 17.0 Billion In 2031, Growing At A CAGR Of 9.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Telecom Service Assurance is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2024 to 2031, from a value of USD 8.17 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.0 Billion in 2031.The telecom service assurance market is witnessing a significant surge driven by the growing complexity of telecom networks and the increasing demand for high-quality services. With the proliferation of new technologies such as 5G, IoT, and cloud computing, telecom operators are facing unprecedented challenges in ensuring seamless service delivery and maintaining customer satisfaction. This has led to a heightened focus on service assurance solutions that can provide real-time monitoring, analytics, and automation capabilities to detect and resolve network issues before they impact end-users. Moreover, the emergence of AI and machine learning technologies is enabling telecom operators to predict potential network failures and proactively take corrective actions, thereby enhancing network reliability and reducing downtime.Furthermore, the telecom service assurance market is witnessing a paradigm shift towards cloud-based solutions as telecom operators look to modernize their infrastructure and adopt more agile and scalable architectures. Cloud-based service assurance platforms offer greater flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness compared to traditional on-premises solutions, allowing operators to dynamically scale their resources based on demand and accelerate time-to-market for new services.

Covid 19 impact analysis:
The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360 coverage of the Telecom Service Assurance industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Telecom Service Assurance market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape. Major companies profiled in the market report include:
Ericsson, IBM, Cisco, Comarch, Huawei, Amdocs, VMware, NETSCOUT, Broadcom, HPE, MYCOM OSI, Accenture, Nokia, SysMech, Intracom Telecom, Spirent, EXFO, CommScope, Anritsu, Stixis, VIAVI Solutions, Enghouse Networks, RADCOM, Infovista, Itential (US), Aspire Technology, Anodot, TEOCO, Matellio, and others By Component
Solution
Services

By Deployment Mode
On-Premises
Cloud

By Operator type
Mobile Operator
Fixed Operator

By Organization Size
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises Explore More Related Report:
Network Slicing Market
Web Content Management Market
Wireless Gas Detection Market
Crowdfunding Market After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs

