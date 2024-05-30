United Planet Elects New Slate Of Board Officers To Guide Future Initiatives

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- United Planet is excited to announce that it has elected board members to the following officers positions for the upcoming one-year term to continue United Planet's mission of creating a global community:1- ACHIM DETTWEILER - CO-CHAIR:Achim Dettweiler is the Chief Executive Officer of Vital Ideas Consulting Group, a boutique consulting company he founded after a career in marketing leadership positions in the technology sector.His years of thought leadership and execution excellence at Microsoft and Intel have equipped him to bring new ideas and help realize them in our organization.“I am ecstatic to serve our United Planet mission in this expanded role, specifically during a time when the world needs it more than ever. I very much look forward to partnering with Tracey, the broader board, and the United Planet team to help create a global community, one relationship at a time!”2- TRACEY LESETAR-SMITH - CO-CHAIR:Tracey Lesetar-Smith is a longtime senior sports, entertainment, and government affairs executive with over 20 years of experience. She is currently the CEO and Principal of sports media consulting firm, TLSK Advisory. She is also the former General Counsel and Senior Vice President of motorsports behemoth NASCAR, as well as having previously served as general counsel head of business affairs for other sports leagues and media organizations.Her expertise in law and her experience in board governance have been invaluable in helping restructure the by-laws of the organization and in working with United Planet's outside counsel on various legal matters.“In a world seemingly divided, United Planet's mission is proving more and more critical. I am thrilled and privileged to be working not only with a wonderful Co-Chair, Achim Dettweiler, but also with the steadfast leadership of founder Dave Santulli as well as the best Board of Directors in United Planet's history to drive change and bring this mission to more people of all ages and creeds throughout the globe.”3- ESIN SILE - SECRETARY:Esin Sile has been on the Board for 3 years. She has worked on the Innovation Committee and Governance team. Esin brings to the position her strong organizational skills, an attention to detail, and an ability to meet deadlines. Importantly, her years as a Board member give her the perspective that's needed by the position of Secretary to contextualize nuanced issues.“I firmly believe that our world needs to work diligently towards creating a global community that leads to interconnectedness and collective well-being. I am so proud of being part of UP's initiatives that promote cross-cultural exchange and cooperation - all of which contributes to the greater good on a global scale.”4- VIKAS CHAUDHARY - TREASURER:Vikas Chaudhary is an executive leader, board member, published author, and a technical pioneer, known for crafting strategies for sustainable growth.He exhibits an inquisitive approach to interaction, employing direct inquiries to examine the underlying rationale for assumptions and conclusions. In his career, Vikas has served in various management positions with P&L responsibility. His experience in these roles gives him the knowledge and understanding of financial and accounting principles needed to ensure the Board's fiscal stewardship of the organization's financials.“The purpose of United Plant has never been more relevant than in the war-torn and multiple conflicts in the world today. I am excited to be part of the treasury and the finance audit committee to lead United Plant to a financially healthy and compliant organization that can service the cultural proximity needs for tomorrow."United Planet is confident that this esteemed Board of Officers will be instrumental in amplifying our organization's impact on a global scale.John Seker, former Chair of the board, expresses his excitement about these new officers:“I believe these officers possess the necessary skills and dedication to effectively lead the board and ensure the organization's continued success.”United Planet extends heartfelt thanks to the outgoing officers, John Seker (Chair of Board), Charlie Clarke III (Treasurer), and Ivka Kalus-Bystricky (Secretary), for their dedicated service and contributions. United Planet remains committed to building bridges, fostering understanding, and creating a more connected world.ABOUT UNITED PLANETUnited Planet is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a global community, one relationship at a time. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, international experiential learning, and internship experiences in more than 40 countries. Volunteers and interns have helped address important global issues-such as health, children and education, and environmental sustainability while developing leadership and other 21st-century skills, building bridges across divides, and forging cohesive and productive cross-border relationships both in-person and online.

