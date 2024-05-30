Flame Retardants Market Set To Ignite, Reaching USD 11.12 Billion By 2031 Amid Growing Fire Safety Concerns

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Flame Retardants Market

"Flame Resistance Redefined: Exploring the Flame Retardants - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Fire Safety Solutions."

TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Flame Retardants Market Size, valued at USD 7.35 billion in 2023, is poised to reach an impressive USD 11.12 billion by 2031, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% throughout the forecast period of 2024-2031, according to an SNS Insider report.The demand for flame retardants is fueled by the growing awareness among consumers and industries regarding the importance of fire safety.The increasing demand for flame retardants is driven by a growing awareness among consumers about the significance of improving the fire safety of flammable materials and products. In both residential and commercial settings, flame retardants play a crucial role in mitigating fire risks associated with electrical and consumer goods. These essential chemicals also safeguard a diverse range of modern equipment and materials, such as building insulation, engineering thermoplastics, circuit boards, and cables, from the perils of ignition and fire propagation.Market AnalysisThe flame retardants market is experiencing a dynamic shift towards non-halogenated alternatives due to the adverse environmental and health effects associated with halogenated flame retardants. The European Union, Canada, and Japan have imposed restrictions on specific compounds like Hexabromocyclododecane (HBCD), further accelerating the development and adoption of safer alternatives based on phosphorus, bromine, and chlorine. This transition towards environmentally sustainable flame-retardant solutions is driving innovation and shaping the future of the market.Get a Report Sample of Flame Retardants Market @Some of the Key Players Included are:. Amfine Chemical Corporation. Clariant. RTP Company Clariant. Akzo Nobel N.V.. BASF SE. Green chemicals SpA. Nabaltec AG. ICL. Celanese Corporation. Italmatch Chemicals SpA. LANXESS. Kisumu Chemicals. Huber Corporation. DowMarket Segmentation AnalysisBy Type, Nitrogen-based flame retardants are expected to witness the highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period. The plastics industry emerges as a prominent consumer of these flame retardants, which are incorporated into polymers to enhance fire resistance.By End-Use Industry, The building & construction sector reigns as the largest segment in the flame retardants market in 2023. The widespread use of flame-retardant materials in diverse construction applications, coupled with the growing emphasis on eco-friendly options, is propelling market growth in this segment.By Application, the polyolefins segment commanded the largest revenue share in 2023, driven by the extensive utilization of polyolefins as plastics in numerous applications. Flame retardants are added to polyolefins to curtail flame spread, prevent dripping, and suppress smoke formation.By Type. Aluminum Trihydrate. Antimony Oxide. Brominated. Chlorinated. Phosphorous. Nitrogen. OthersBy End-Use Industry. Building & Construction. Electronics & Appliances. Automotive & Transportation. Wires & Cables. Textile. OthersBy Application. Epoxy. Unsaturated Polyester. Polyolefin. Polyvinyl chloride. Polyurethane. Polystyrene. OthersRecent Developments. In January 2022, Huber Engineered Materialsacquired MAGNIFIN Magnesiaprodukte GmbH & Co KG, integrating its product portfolio into the Fire Retardant Additives (FRA) strategic business unit. This strategic move strengthens Huber's global presence in the flame retardants market.. In December 2021, Clariantinitiated the construction of a new flame retardant production facility in Daya Bay, China, aiming to enhance production capacity and cater to the burgeoning demand in the region.. In November 2021, Italmatch Chemicals SpAintroduced "Liquid Masteret," a novel phosphorous flame retardant featuring concentrated blends of stabilized and micro-encapsulated Red Phosphorus (RP), aligning with the market's preference for halogen-free solutions.. In December 2021, Nabaltec AGinvested in expanding its production capacities for boehmite at its Schwandorf site in Germany. This expansion, projected to be completed in the second half of 2023, will significantly augment production output.Make Enquiry About Flame Retardants Market Report@Impact of the Global DisruptionThe ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has exerted a substantial impact on the flame retardants market due to disruptions in the supply chain of crucial raw materials and escalating energy prices. The conflict has hindered the availability of key components like bromine, phosphorus, and antimony trioxide, leading to production constraints and increased costs for manufacturers. Furthermore, the economic slowdown has dampened consumer spending and industrial activity, leading to a decline in demand for flame retardants in various sectors. However, the market is expected to rebound as the geopolitical situation stabilizes and economic recovery gains momentum.Regional LandscapeAsia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023 due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, stringent fire safety regulations, and the increasing demand for flame retardants in various consumer and industrial products. North America region witnessed significant growth, primarily driven by the demand for electrical components in various applications and the expansion of the automotive and construction sectors. The U.S. led the market in the region, followed by Canada.Key Takeaways. The flame retardants market is experiencing robust growth due to escalating fire safety concerns and stringent regulations.. The shift towards non-halogenated alternatives is a prominent trend in the market, driven by environmental and health considerations.. In January 2020, BASF acquired Solvay's polyamide business, strengthening its capabilities in the flame retardants market.. Despite challenges posed by the Russia-Ukraine conflict and economic slowdown, the market is expected to recover and continue its upward trajectory.Buy the Latest Version of Flame Retardants Market Report 2024-2031 @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)

Akash Anand

SNS Insider

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram