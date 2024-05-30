Presbyopia Market Size In The 7MM Was ~USD 18,800 Million In 2023, Estimated Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DELHI, INDIA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's report titled“Presbyopia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034” comprehensively analyzes presbyopia. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of historical and projected epidemiological data, covering total prevalent cases of presbyopia, total diagnosed cases of presbyopia, total age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia, and severity-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of presbyopia in the 7MM. The Presbyopia market report provides a comprehensive insight into different facets concerning the patient population, encompassing diagnosis, prescribing trends, physician viewpoints, market accessibility, therapy, and forthcoming market advancements across seven major markets: the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the UK, and Japan spanning from 2020 to 2034.

Key Takeaways from the Presbyopia Market Report

.In 2023, the total prevalent cases of presbyopia were approximately 297 million cases in the 7MM, which will increase by 2034 driven by the increased screen time usage leading to eye disorders such as presbyopia globally.

.In 2023, there were approximately 257 million diagnosed cases of presbyopia in the 7MM, out of which the US accounted nearly 105 million cases. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed cases of presbyopia with approximately 32 million cases, followed by the UK with approximately 30.6 million cases. These cases are expected to increase by 2034 with increasing advancements in healthcare and technology that may lead to better diagnosis and awareness of the condition.

.In Germany, the total gender-specific cases of presbyopia were nearly 12 million and 19 million for males and females, respectively in the year 2023. These cases are expected to increase by 2034.

.In 2023 in the US, the total age-specific cases of presbyopia were approximately 30 million, 34 million, 25 million and 16 million for the age group less than 60 years, 60-69 years, 70-79 years, and ≥80 years respectively. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.In the UK, the total severity-specific cases of presbyopia were approximately 4 million and 17 million for mild cases and moderate to severe cases, respectively in the year 2023. These cases are expected to increase during the forecast period (2024-2034).

.In 2023, Japan reported approximately 30 million diagnosed cases of presbyopia. Among these, roughly 6 million cases were classified as mild, while 24 million cases were categorized as moderate to severe.

.The leading Presbyopia Companies such as AbbVie, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, and others.

.Promising Presbyopia Therapies such as MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), CSF-1 (PresbiDrops), Nyxol, VT-101 (Brimochol), LNZ100 (Aceclidine 1.75%) and LNZ101, GLK-302 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), AGN-241622, and others.

.May 2024:- Santen Inc.- OPSIS: A Phase IIa, Randomized, Double-Masked, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, Multicenter Study Assessing the Efficacy and Safety of STN1013600 Ophthalmic Solution 0.1% and 0.3% Compared With Placebo in Subjects With Presbyopia.

.May 2024:- Staar Surgical Company- This study will evaluate the clinical performance of a phakic intraocular lens (IOL) for the improvement of Uncorrected Near Visual Acuity (UCNVA) in subjects who require between +1.00 and +2.50 Reading Add.

Presbyopia Overview

Presbyopia is a normal part of aging wherein your eyes gradually lose the ability to see things up close. The term“presbyopia” comes from a Greek word that means“old eye.” Most people begin to notice the effect of presbyopia sometime after the age of 40 as the lenses of the eyes naturally lose their elasticity due to the aging process. The goal of treatment is to compensate for the inability of your eyes to focus on nearby objects. Treatment includes wearing corrective eyeglasses (spectacle lenses) or contact lenses, undergoing refractive surgery, or getting lens implants for presbyopia. Most clinical management of presbyopia includes nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), parasympathetic agonists, miotic agents, or some other tempering agents. The commonly used off-label ophthalmic drops have pilocarpine, carbachol, aceclidine, brimonidine, and nepafenac as their main ingredient. They target the ciliary muscles and change the pupil size and elasticity thereby improving the near vision. The US FDA has approved AbbVie's VUITY and Orasis Pharmaceutical's QLOSI for treating presbyopia in adults.

Presbyopia Epidemiology Segmentation

.Total Presbyopia Prevalent Cases

.Total Presbyopia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

.Presbyopia Age-specific Cases

.Presbyopia Gender-specific Cases

.Presbyopia Severity-specific Cases

Presbyopia Marketed Drugs

.VUITY: AbbVie

VUITY (AGN-190584), developed by Allergan (which was acquired by AbbVie), is a miotic 1.25% pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. It is a cholinergic muscarinic receptor agonist formulated as an isotonic, colorless, sterile solution.

VUITY is a topical, once-daily drop delivered by a proprietary vehicle that uses PhAST technology for rapid adjustment to the physiologic pH of the tear film. It is the first and only FDA-approved eye drop to treat presbyopia, an eye condition that affects nearly half of the US adult population. The approval was based on results from two pivotal Phase III studies, GEMINI 1 and GEMINI 2, which demonstrated the drugs' effectiveness in improving near and intermediate vision without impacting distance vision using the eye's ability to reduce the pupil size.

.QLOSI (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution): Orasis Pharmaceuticals

QLOSI (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% is a preservative-free formulation of pilocarpine, a cholinergic muscarinic agonist recently approved in October 2023 for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. QLOSI improves near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a“pinhole effect” and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects.

Presbyopia Emerging Drugs

.Nyxol (Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution 0.75%): Ocuphire Pharma

Nyxol is a preservative-free ophthalmic solution that contains 0.75% phentolamine (1% phentolamine mesylate), a nonselective alpha-adrenergic antagonist that inhibits the contraction of the smooth muscle of the iris. Its potential to improve near vision is based on its mechanism of reducing pupil diameter, which results in an increased depth of focus. Reducing pupil diameter to the 1.6–2.0 mm range (“pinhole effect”) leads to improvement of near vision. Ocuphire Pharma is developing it as a single drop as well as an adjunct therapy for the treatment of presbyopia. The company posts top-line data from its VEGA-2 Phase III trial, eye drops licensed to Viatris, for development and commercialization for retinal disease.

.VT-101 (Brimochol): Visus Therapeutics

Brimochol (carbachol + brimonidine tartrate), is a lead investigational proprietary pupil-modulating eye drop for adults who suffer from presbyopia. The company is investigating the drug as a prescription to correct the loss of near vision. Additionally, another Phase III (BRIO-II) trial is in the recruiting stage with expected data readout in the second half of 2024.

Presbyopia Market Outlook

Currently, the use of reading glasses is the predominant treatment for presbyopia, other vision correction treatments include multifocal glasses and contacts, refractive surgery, and IOL implants. Several eye care companies are currently working on pharmacologic treatments for presbyopia for temporary relief in the form of topical eye drops. The pharmacological control of presbyopia is a desirable option for those affected by presbyopia and with an increasing near-vision spectacle dependence.

The clinical management of presbyopia in the US includes off-label treatment using miotic agents, such as pilocarpine and carbachol. One drop of pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution 1%, 2%, or 4% (or two drops administered 5 min apart) should be applied topically in the eye for the induction of miosis. Pilocarpine is also being investigated in combination with both other FDA-approved and novel ophthalmic solutions. A well-known and established drug, pilocarpine, is being used in a number of these eyedropper treatments for presbyopia. Pilocarpine has been demonstrated to constrict the pupil of the eye and create a“pinhole” effect that increases the depth of field. Similar to a pinhole camera, near and intermediate objects are brought into an expanded depth of focus.

Presbyopia Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of potential drugs expected to be launched in the market during 2020–2034. For example, VTI-001/Brimochol (carbachol + brimonidine tartrate), is a novel presbyopia eye drop developed by Visus Therapeutics. This innovative product combines carbachol and brimonidine tartrate and is anticipated to be the initial presbyopia eye drop capable of providing sustained relief for at least 8 hours. As the lead investigational proprietary pupil-modulating eye drop, it targets adults experiencing presbyopia anticipated to enter the market during the forecast period, it is poised to revolutionize market dynamics by offering a unique and potentially more convenient treatment option for individuals with presbyopia.

Presbyopia Drugs Market

The Presbyopia Drugs Market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years as more targeted therapies receive regulatory approval and enter clinical practice. Additionally, ongoing research efforts aimed at better understanding the molecular mechanisms underlying Presbyopia signaling in Presbyopia are likely to uncover new therapeutic targets and further expand treatment options for patients.

Presbyopia Treatment Market Landscape

The Presbyopia treatment market landscape has witnessed significant advancements over the past years, with targeted therapies playing a crucial role in improving outcomes for patients. Among these targeted therapies, the emergence of Presbyopia has garnered attention in the medical community, presenting both challenges and opportunities in treatment strategies.

Presbyopia Market Dynamics

The presbyopia market dynamics have been steadily evolving in recent years. As the global population continues to age, the demand for effective solutions to address Presbyopia has surged. This has led to increased research and development activities, resulting in a growing array of treatment options, including prescription eyeglasses, contact lenses, and surgical interventions such as intraocular lenses and corneal procedures.

Scope of the Presbyopia Market Report

.Coverage- 7MM

.Study Period- 2020-2034

.Presbyopia Companies- AbbVie, Eyenovia, Orasis Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, Visus Therapeutics, LENZ Therapeutics, Glaukos Corporation, Ocuphire Pharma, and others.

.Presbyopia Therapies- MicroLine (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic), CSF-1 (PresbiDrops), Nyxol, VT-101 (Brimochol), LNZ100 (Aceclidine 1.75%) and LNZ101, GLK-302 (Pilocarpine Ophthalmic Topical Cream), AGN-241622, and others.

.Presbyopia Market Dynamics: Presbyopia Market Drivers and Barriers

.Presbyopia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Presbyopia Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Content

1 Key Insights

2 Report Introduction

3 Presbyopia Market Overview at a Glance

4 Presbyopia Market: Future Perspective

5 Executive Summary of Presbyopia

6 Key Events

7 Disease Background and Overview

8 Diagnosis of Presbyopia

9 Early Detection and Prevention of Presbyopia

10 Current Treatment Practices: Presbyopia

11 Guidelines of Presbyopia

12 Epidemiology and Patient Population

13 Patient Journey

14 Key Endpoints in Presbyopia Clinical Trials

15 Marketed Drugs

16 Emerging Drugs

17 Presbyopia: 7 MM Analysis

18 Market Access and Reimbursement

19 Key Opinion Leaders' Views

20 SWOT Analysis

21 Unmet Needs

22 Appendix

23 Bibliography

24 Report Methodology

25 About DelveInsight

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.

