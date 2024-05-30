Media Advisory: Gloria And Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, And Others Will Join Meridian's Fourth Annual Culturefix

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Jeffrey Gibson, Lorrie Fair, and several others will explore issues at the intersection of contemporary culture, sustainability, and at Meridian International Center's 4th annual Culturefix on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.



The program on June 5 will feature morning conversations at the intersection of diplomacy, culture, and the arts, with leaders from the arts, design, sports, museums, government, and arts philanthropy sectors. This will be followed by an evening Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards dinner with special live performances by renowned artists.



The Meridian Cultural Diplomacy Awards are bestowed on artists or cultural leaders who demonstrate an ongoing commitment to using the arts and culture to unite people in the United States and worldwide and contribute to greater international cooperation on shared global challenges. This year's awardees are Jeffrey Gibson, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, and Lorrie Fair.



Awardees and Speakers:



Jeffrey Gibson (Mississippi Choctaw and Cherokee) – Visual Artist



Gloria Estefan – Singer, Actress, Songwriter, and Author



Emilio Estefan – Music, Television, and Film Producer



Lorrie Fair – Sports Envoy and Chief Program Officer, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project



Ambassador Stuart Holliday – CEO, Meridian International Center



Jerome Grant – Executive Chef, Sweet Home Café



Aba Kwawu – President, TAA Public Relations



Rose Previte – Owner, Compass Rose & Maydan



Megan Beyer – Director, Art in Embassies



Alan van Capelle – Executive Director, The Highline in NYC



Scott Kratz – Director, 11th Street Bridge Project



Ali Rogin – Correspondent, PBS NewsHour



Dan Mickelson – Sports Diplomacy Chief, U.S. Department of State



AJ Ross – Reporter, CBS Sports



Elsabé Johnson Dixon – Visual Artist



Nicole Elkon – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Professional and Cultural Exchanges, Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs, U.S. Department of State



Halim Flowers – Visual Artist



Sarah Arison – Culturefix Co-Chair



Chaired by Sarah Arison, Sue Hostetler Wrigley, Luke Frazier, Robert Pullen, and Elizabeth Duggal.



Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024



Time: 9:00 AM – 12:30 PM ET



Location: White-Meyer House, 1624 Crescent Place NW, Washington DC, 20009 | Online



*Please note that complimentary parking is available on-site. All attendees/drivers are prohibited from standing, idling, or waiting on neighborhood streets.



