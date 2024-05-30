Hot Shot's Secret® Sponsors National Tractor's Puller's Association (NTPA) Hot Shot's Secret Challenge

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh SteinmetzMT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's Secret®, the leading of diesel high performance lubricants and the official additive of the NTPA , is pleased to announce a second season of the Hot Shot's Secret Challenge, a bonus series available to all NTPA Grand National competitors with a payout of more than $30,000. The challenge is open to competitors in all 13 premier level divisions across five participating events. The first event starts tomorrow, Friday, May 31 at the Galot Motorsports Park Mule City 300 in Benson, North Carolina, followed by the Farley Nationals in Farley, Iowa (June 7-8), the Budweiser Dairyland NTPA Super Nationals in Tomah, Wisconsin (June 20-22), the North Iowa Nationals in Rockwell, Iowa (August 1-3), and the National Tractor Pulling Championships in Bowling Green, Ohio (August 15-17). Challenge winners will be announced from the Pulltown Winners Circle.Hot Shot's Secret Brand Manager, Josh Steinmetz, says,“We are excited to offer this bonus series once again to the hard-working pullers. The Hot Shot's Secret Challenge provides a fun and exciting series within the points chase that will all culminate at the National Tractor Pulling Championship. We know the fans and pullers will love it, and we can't wait for the fierce competition to get started.”Each division will have between six and 10 opportunities to earn Challenge points: Light Super Stock (8), Super Stock Diesel (6), Super Stock Open (8), Super Farm (6), Pro Stock (10), Two Wheel Drive (8), Four Wheel Drive (10), Super Stock Diesel 4x4 (6), Super Semi (8), Modified Mini (8), Light Modified (8), Modified (6), and Unlimited (6).To be eligible for a payout to the top three-point earners in each division, a vehicle must be registered for the 2024 Grand National series and prominently bear the Hot Shot's Secret point fund decals on both sides.For more information about Hot Shot's Secret performance oils, additives and lubricants, visit HotShotSecret, or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.About Hot Shot's Secret®Powered by science and with a commitment to environmental stewardship, Hot Shot's Secret® offers a diverse line of high-performance and preventative maintenance products including fuel and oil additives, engine and gear oil, greases, lubricants, and coolants developed as problem-specific solutions for gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Major markets include automotive, racing, heavy-duty, fleet, powersports, RV, and agriculture. As the USA's fastest-growing high-performance lubricant brand, Hot Shot's Secret is manufactured by Lubrication Specialties® Inc. (LSI) in Mount Gilead, OH. LSI is a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Eagle® Company (Chicago).

