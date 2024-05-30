Reed Family Companies CEO, Jeff Reed, Details Difficulties Finding Qualified Workers In Tough California Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The 800-Employee Company Beefs Up HR Department To Find Workers for Its Highway, Infrastructure Projects

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a new by Family Enterprise USA, the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Reed Family Companies, Jeff Reed, talks about the difficulties his 800-employee highway construction and infrastructure development company is having in filling job openings, managing business in a highly regulated state, and planning for succession.In the video, hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, the two discuss succession planning, generational employees, tough state regulations, workforce issues, and community giving programs.Reed oversees the Modesto, Calif.-based construction firm and its six divisions. The company was started in 1924 and today works in 11 western states. The company offers services in road construction and maintenance services, materials and equipment, including asphalt, ready mix, and aggregates. Reed is part of the family-owned company's third generation, with the fourth generation taking on leadership positions today.In the video, Reed discusses with Soldano the need for real action when it comes to solving industrywide hiring and training issues.“Everyone talks about workforce issues, but they expect someone else to do something about it,” Reed says in the video.“We used to have one person in human resources managing the hiring process, now we have nine people proactively looking for employees,” he said.“All of us must do a better job in attracting employees, improving the culture, and helping build careers. The family business dynamic is very different from a corporation. We're working hard to attract workers.”Reed also detailed his company's succession planning process and the difficulty working with state regulations in California.“We work in a state that is heavily regulated, especially when it comes to things like quarries,” he said.“Regulations in California need to be reined by Congress and brought back in line with the rest of the country.”The videos are part of a series presented by Family Enterprise USA to help generationally-owned family businesses face critical challenges, including unfair taxation, workplace issues, and over regulation.To watch the full video, and others, go to: .“Family businesses like Reed Family Companies deal with issues non-family corporations do not face, such as enormous generational estate tax payments and higher taxation rates, and they have to deal with the same tight labor force, excessive regulations, and a shifting set of tax policies,” said Soldano about the videos.“If you are a family business owner or leader, I encourage you to watch these videos,” she said.“Jeff offers valuable lessons that can help family-owned businesses, and they help us focus on the important issues we can take to Capitol Hill.”If you have a family business and a story to tell about your success and/or challenges, go to to submit them to us on the Contact page.About Family Enterprise USAFamily Enterprise USA promotes generationally owned family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. Since 2007, Family Enterprise USA has represented and celebrated all sizes, professions, and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers. It is a bipartisan 501.c3 organization.

