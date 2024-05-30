Stay Alert, Keep Hawk's Eye On Evms On June 4: BJP Tells Its Booth In-Charges

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 30 (IANS) After two and half months of marathon campaign and the last phase of polling on June 1, the stage is set for the counting of votes on June 4. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), not letting its guard down after the conclusion of high-intensity campaign, has issued directions to its booth agents and booth in-charges to stay alert and maintain a hawk's eye on the Electronic Machines (EVMs) on the counting day i.e. June 4.

In clear and detailed guidelines, the party's booth in-charges and agents have been briefed to keep a strong vigil on the EVMs and report the matter if they spot any discrepancy or deviation from standard practice.

"You must check if the EVMs are properly sealed or not before counting," is the message circulated from the party as it seeks to realise the mission of 370 seats on its own.

All the EVMs are affixed with a white paper and if it is missing from any of them, for whatsoever reason, it calls for a closer inspection and scrutiny of the machine.

The booth agents have also been told to ensure that the EVMs are opened in front of them, when the counting of votes begin on June 4.

They have also been told to keep an account of total votes cast, as mentioned in the Form 17 linked with the EVMs.

All the booth agents and booth in-charges have been directed to report to the respective centres, at least half an hour before the counting begins.

"You must stay put there until counting concludes," is the other message circulated to them.

Notably, the BJP set a target of winning at least 370 seats on its own and crossing 400 mark with its allies, in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Over the past two and half months, the BJP mounted a vigorous campaign to woo the electorate and with 'extra effort' on counting day, the party wants to ensure its presence in every booth to rule out any aberration, big or small.