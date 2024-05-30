Counting Day: Goa Speaker Demands Reopening Of Schools Be Deferred

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, May 30 (IANS) Along with the opposition parties, Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday demanded that reopening of be deferred by two days, scheduled to reopen on Lok Sabha election counting day June 4.

“Even I have told Chief Pramod Sawant to defer the reopening of schools by two days. Many people phoned us in this regard. They too want to defer reopening of schools as there will be an election atmosphere and teachers will be on election duty” Tawadkar said.

Earlier, the opposition parties had demanded to delay the reopening of schools from June 4 to any other day as the counting of votes is also scheduled for the same day.

"We demand deferring reopening of schools from June 4 to any other day (June 5 or 6) as Lok Sabha election counting falls on the same day. The academic year of children should start on a healthy note and not in a mess as many teaching staff will be deployed for counting," the opposition parties had stated.

The Lok Sabha election for the two seats of the coastal state was held on May 7 during the third phase of polling.