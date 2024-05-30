Saudi Arabia partnerships with Lucid to accelerate electric vehicle infrastructure

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia is poised to launch high-speed public charging infrastructure to facilitate the widespread adoption of electric vehicles, following a landmark agreement between electric car specialists Lucid and Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co., known as EVIQ.



The memorandum of understanding between Lucid and EVIQ aims to cultivate collaboration and knowledge exchange to advance the Kingdom's electric vehicle sector. This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia's commitment to embracing electric mobility and solidifies its position as a global leader in technological innovation and industry development.



As part of the agreement, Lucid and EVIQ will collaborate on the development of a high-speed public charging network tailored for Lucid customers. Leveraging EVIQ's existing stations, this initiative will provide Lucid owners with access to fast-charging capabilities, ensuring convenient and reliable charging options across the Kingdom.



Faisal Sultan, Vice President and Managing Director Middle East at Lucid, emphasized the significance of this collaboration in driving innovation and accelerating electric vehicle adoption in Saudi Arabia. He highlighted the synergy between Lucid's expertise in electric vehicle design and manufacturing and EVIQ's proficiency in developing and operating public charging networks, particularly fast-charging stations.



Sultan underscored the pivotal role of accessible and reliable charging infrastructure in overcoming barriers to mass electric vehicle adoption, affirming that the collaboration between Lucid and EVIQ represents a significant stride toward addressing this critical challenge. As Saudi Arabia embraces sustainable mobility solutions, partnerships like these are poised to propel the Kingdom toward a greener and more sustainable transportation future.

MENAFN30052024000045015839ID1108276122