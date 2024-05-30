China eases restrictions on beef exports from Australia, indicating enhanced trade relations

(MENAFN) Australia's Agriculture Minister, Murray Watt, announced on Thursday that China has lifted its ban on five of Australia's largest beef exporters, signaling a significant breakthrough in trade relations between the two countries. This move, effective immediately, marks a crucial step towards normalizing trade ties and alleviating tensions that had escalated during a bitter trade dispute between the nations.



Minister Watt revealed the development in an interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), emphasizing that while the specifics are still unfolding, China's decision to lift the ban on the beef processing plants came to light recently. The removal of this trade barrier follows China's earlier actions, including the removal of tariffs on Australian barley and wine, as well as the lifting of a ban on timber imports, reflecting a broader trend of reconciliation between the two trading partners.



The trade dispute between China and Australia, which commenced in 2020, had led to the imposition of import bans on various Australian goods by China. However, as diplomatic relations thawed under the leadership of a new government in Canberra, Beijing gradually eased restrictions, including the lifting of bans on several major Australian red meat slaughterhouses late last year. While progress has been made, challenges persist, with Australian rock lobster remaining subject to an informal trade ban imposed by China.



The strained relationship between Australia and China traces back to 2018 when Canberra excluded telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G network on national security grounds. Subsequent legislative measures addressing foreign interference further strained ties. Moreover, Australia's call for an international inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 virus in 2020, perceived by China as politically motivated, triggered retaliatory measures, including trade restrictions on a wide range of Australian exports.



The recent decision by China to lift restrictions on Australian beef exports underscores a positive shift in trade dynamics, offering hope for the restoration of mutually beneficial economic cooperation between the two nations. While challenges persist, this development signifies a significant milestone in efforts to rebuild trust and foster constructive engagement in the realm of international trade.

