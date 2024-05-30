Spark Cooperative And MSC Cruises Partner For Enhanced On-Board Guest Experience With GO By Spark Innovative Software

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Spark Cooperative, a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner based in Miami

- Ronnie Farzad, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark CooperativeMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MSC Cruises , the world's third largest line, has tapped Spark Cooperative 's GO by Spark software for use across its 22-ship fleet and private destinations. Through the integration of GO by Spark, MSC Cruises will offer better communication to guests in many facets of the onboard experience, including entertainment and activities, amenities, need-to-know and port information."Partnering with MSC Cruises marks a significant milestone for us at Spark Cooperative," said Ronnie Farzad, Principal of Spark Cooperative. "By implementing GO by Spark, we aim to make it easy for guests to understand everything MSC Cruises offers. This software isn't just about improving communication; it's about reshaping the way travelers experience their journey at sea."Additionally, GO by Spark will enable MSC Cruises' Group Sales teams to quickly book and service prospective MICE clients (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibits), by using GO's space reservation and configuration platform. GO by Spark's unique approach is to enable collaboration between Group Sales and onboard teams, through a calendar that handles all events for all guests and private groups. This leads to the potential for the expedited booking of MICE clients.Bernhard Stacher, VP of Global Hotel Operations of MSC Cruises said:“By implementing GO by Spark on our ships, we are aiming to give guests visibility to the onboard experience. Also, the system will allow us to have fleet-wide management of all our groups and event venues. We are looking forward to how this will elevate the experience for all guests and groups alike.”To learn more about MSC Cruises, visit / or follow @MSCCruises on Facebook and Instagram.GO by Spark is presently in use by 14 brands, spanning the world's largest cruise lines, boutique luxury yachts, river cruise lines and resorts. To learn more about Spark Cooperative and how the team creates and implements experience-centric solutions, visit or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.About Spark CooperativeSpark Cooperative is a trusted entertainment, technology, and customer experience partner to leading hospitality, travel, and real estate development organizations delivering from concept to execution, managing even the smallest details to deliver memorable experiences for all. GO by Spark is the brand's proprietary customer service experience software for hospitality brands. Learn more at or follow @sparkcooperative on Instagram and LinkedIn.About MSC CruisesHeadquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East.The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027.The Company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.MSC Cruises is firmly committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions for its marine operations by 2050.

