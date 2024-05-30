Beone Sports Revolutionizes Training With AI Technology, Gains Traction In Collegiate And Professional Sports

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

40yrd dash training at XPE, using BeONE Technology

BeONE Sports, the creators of comparative training AI, form partnerships with and coaches across the NFL, MLS, WNBA, professional volleyball, and NCAA.

- Tony Villani - Founder, SHREDmill and XPE PerformanceHOUSTON, TX, US, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BeONE Sports, the creators of comparative training AI, have been making waves in the world of sports with their innovative technology. With partnerships forming with athletes and coaches across the NFL, MLS, WNBA, professional volleyball, and NCAA, BeONE is storming the industry and changing the game for athletes of all levels. This groundbreaking technology has the potential to shape the future of sports training and propel athletes to new heights.BeONE's AI-enhanced training has been gaining recognition for its ability to unlock the full potential of accomplished athletes and provide valuable insights to aspiring athletes. By comparing data from top-performing athletes , BeONE's technology can identify areas for improvement and create personalized training insight for each individual. This not only helps athletes reach their full potential, but also allows coaches to better understand their players and tailor their training strategies accordingly.The success of BeONE's technology has led to partnerships with top performance organizations such as XPE Performance and TopShelf, solidifying its position as a game-changer in the sports industry. With athletes, coaches and trainers across the NFL, MLS, WNBA, professional volleyball, and Power 5 universities on board, BeONE is making its mark on both collegiate and professional sports. This technology has the potential to revolutionize the way athletes train and use data to learn faster, and BeONE is at the forefront of this exciting development.BeONE Sports is committed to using technology for a greater purpose, and their comparative training AI is a prime example of this. By providing athletes and coaches with valuable insights faster and simpler, BeONE is helping to shape the future of sports. For more information on BeONE Sports and their AI-enhanced training, please visit their website at or contact them at .... Join the #techwithpurpose movement and see how BeONE is changing the game for athletes everywhere.

