Gold prices fall amid stronger dollar, expectation of inflation data

(MENAFN) prices witnessed a consecutive decline for the second session on Thursday, influenced by the strengthening of the US dollar and the uptick in Treasury bond yields. Market sentiments were particularly focused on forthcoming inflation data, expected to offer insights into the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates.



As of 03:11 GMT, spot experienced a 0.4 percent decrease, settling at USD2,330.44 per ounce, following a 1 percent decline on Wednesday. Similarly, US gold futures registered a 0.5 percent drop, reaching USD2,328.60.



The appreciation of the US dollar by 0.5 percent contributed to the diminished allure of gold, as the precious metal, priced in dollars, became less attractive to investors holding alternative currencies. Notably, gold has observed a notable decline of over USD100 since reaching a historic peak of USD2,449.89 on May 20th.



Traditionally viewed as a hedge against inflation, gold's appeal has been tempered by the prospect of rising interest rates, which elevate the opportunity cost of holding assets that do not yield returns. The impending release of data on personal consumption expenditures in the United States, recognized as the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, is anticipated to shed further light on the inflationary landscape.



Turning attention to other precious metals, silver experienced a 1.7 percent decline in spot transactions, reaching USD31.40, while platinum and palladium recorded decreases of 0.3 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively, settling at USD1,032.25 and USD944.75.

