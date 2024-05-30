Egyptian administration raises subsidized bread price by 300 percent to cut production cost gap

(MENAFN) Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced during a press conference on Wednesday that the price of subsidized bread would be increased to 20 piasters, starting from June. This marks a significant rise of 300 percent from the previous price, as part of efforts to address the substantial gap between the cost of production and the selling price of bread.



Madbouly emphasized that the price of subsidized bread had remained unchanged for over three decades, despite multiple increases in production costs during that period. He noted that the cost of producing a loaf of bread for the state currently stands at 125 piasters.



Minister of Supply Ali Al-Moselhi, speaking at the same press conference, clarified that the new price accounts for 16 percent of the loaf's production cost, which has risen from 115 piasters to 125 piasters over the past year. Egypt, being the largest wheat importer globally, annually consumes 8.5 million tons of wheat for the production of subsidized bread.



President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently highlighted the substantial government subsidy expenditure on bread, amounting to 130 billion pounds annually (equivalent to USD2.75 billion). Madbouly underscored that while the government is contemplating transitioning from in-kind support to cash assistance for eligible families, it remains committed to providing support, particularly for essential goods. He emphasized that the adjustment in bread prices is aimed at rationalizing subsidies.



Madbouly further explained that the proposed monetary assistance would not be fixed but would be tied to inflation rates and global prices. This move reflects the government's efforts to ensure sustainability and efficiency in subsidy programs while adapting to economic realities and global market fluctuations.

