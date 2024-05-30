Xi Jinping calls for strengthening Arab-Chinese relations at China-Arab Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of strengthening relations between China and Arab countries during the opening of the tenth session of the ministerial meeting of the Arab-China Cooperation Forum in Beijing on Thursday. In his speech, President Xi highlighted China's commitment to fostering peace and stability globally, expressing China's desire for its relations with Arab nations to serve as a model for achieving these goals.



President Xi addressed various issues, including the crisis in Gaza, underscoring China's readiness to collaborate with Arab nations in resolving hotspots to promote long-term peace and stability. He also announced China's intention to host the second summit between China and Arab countries in 2026, indicating a long-term commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.



During his speech, President Xi emphasized the importance of governance and cooperation for the benefit of the global community, expressing China's readiness to support the Arab world in strengthening governance. He also highlighted the progress made under the Belt and Road Initiative and reiterated China's commitment to enhancing mutual relations with Arab countries for the future.



Furthermore, President Xi outlined specific areas of cooperation, including the establishment of 10 laboratories in collaboration with Arab countries in fields such as agriculture, energy, and artificial intelligence. He also announced plans to build a space debris center and a spacecraft center with Arab partners, showcasing China's commitment to advancing technological cooperation.



Additionally, President Xi reaffirmed China's dedication to deepening cooperation in the energy sector with Arab countries, emphasizing strategic collaboration in oil and gas fields and the integration of supply security with market security. The statement by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated China's readiness to engage in joint research and development initiatives in modern energy technology and equipment production with Arab partners, signaling a comprehensive approach to energy cooperation.



President Xi's address at the Arab-China Cooperation Forum reflects China's commitment to enhancing diplomatic and economic ties with Arab nations, underscoring mutual cooperation and collaboration for regional and global development.

