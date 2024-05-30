GPRS Celebrates Safety Milestone

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GPRS educated 14,500 workers across a personal-record 193 job sites and offices as part of Safety Week 2024.

MAUMEE, OH, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ground Penetrating Radar Systems (GPRS), the nation's largest infrastructure visualization company, visited a record number of job sites and offices as part of Construction Safety Week 2024 .The Maumee, Ohio-based firm educated 14,500 workers across a personal-best 193 job sites and offices as part of the 2024 iteration of Construction Safety Week, an annual event which sees the construction unite around the mission of ensuring every construction worker has the tools and knowledge they need to stay safe on the job.Since becoming a CSW sponsor in 2020, GPRS has helped more than 52,000 workers create their own personalized safety plans that incorporate best practices for almost any scenario they might encounter onsite.“Safety is at the core of all we do at GPRS,” said GPRS Senior Vice President of Marketing and SiteMap® Product Executive, Jason Schaff.“Construction Safety Week gives us an opportunity to live that out in a unique way with our customers.”Construction Safety Week celebrated its 10th anniversary of educating workers nationwide from May 6-10, 2024 with the theme“Value Every Voice.” The initiative focused on communication on the job site at every level, and best practices for proper PPE use, heat-related safety precautions, and provided valuable mental health resources for construction workers.GPRS' safety experts specifically highlight personal responsibility on the job for workers. So, every individual the company trains during CSW leaves the event with a personal safety plan and an understanding of how staying safe personally keeps everyone on the job safer.GPRS' commitment to jobsite safety is evident in its outstanding accuracy rate in utility locating and concrete scanning. The company's 500-person national field team has maintained a 99.8%+ accuracy rate on over 500,000 jobs, to help contractors, municipalities, and facility managers avoid the dangers posed by underground utility strikes and severing concrete reinforcements.CSW 2025 dates will be announced soon, and you can click here when they are to schedule your team's CSW presentation !

Christian Wagenhauser

Ground Penetrating Radar Systems

+1 419-767-2417

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Construction Safety Week 2024