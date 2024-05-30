As Negro League Stats Become Official, Pennantchase Immortalizes Legends In Sim Baseball Leagues

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PennantChase features free stat-based multiplayer fantasy leagues.

PennantChase's latest fantasy sim baseball leagues, featuring the now-official Negro League stats, are among the site's most popular leagues.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In alignment with Major League Baseball's decision to integrate Negro League statistics into its official records, PennantChase has released the inclusion of Negro League stats in its free fantasy baseball simulation leagues . This significant update allows fantasy baseball enthusiasts to draft and manage teams featuring legendary players from the Negro Leagues alongside traditional stars. The official stats are used to simulate game results.The integration of Negro League stats into PennantChase is more than a technical update; it's a celebration of the rich history and extraordinary talent that defined the Negro Leagues. Players like Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige, and Cool Papa Bell, whose contributions to baseball were monumental, can now "compete" in the same fantasy leagues as Bob Gibson, Alex Rodriguez, and Ty Cobb. Official stats are run through a simulation engine to produce life-like results.Since the integration of Negro League stats, PennantChase has seen an unprecedented surge in the popularity of its new leagues. Leagues featuring Negro League players are filling up within half a day, faster than nearly all other leagues in the site's 15-year history. This rapid interest underscores the excitement and appreciation fantasy baseball fans have for these newly recognized legends."I was a bit surprised by the popularity," site operator GJ Bacci said. "Typically, leagues featuring modern players are far more popular. But there has been a hunger for a long while to see the stars of the Negro Leagues on the digital field."Incorporating the stats of Negro League players required meticulous dedication to historical accuracy. PennantChase has worked to ensure that the statistics of these players are represented faithfully, providing an authentic and respectful tribute to their legacy.By including Negro League players, the site is not only expanding the depth and richness of its game but also honoring the legacy of some of the greatest players to ever step onto a baseball field.Fantasy baseball enthusiasts can join the excitement by signing up for one of the new leagues on PennantChase. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to the game, the addition of Negro League stats offers a fresh and engaging way to experience the thrill of fantasy baseball.For more information and to join a league , visit .

