The PPDM Association Announces Corporate Sponsors For The Houston Convention On June 11 And 12

The Houston I An Exploration into the Currency of Sustainability

Titans of the Energy, Finance and Industries will Assemble in Houston to Examine the Role of Digital Intelligence in Empowering the Transition

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PPDM Association (PPDM) – The Global Data Energy Professionals, is pleased to announce the sponsorship line-up for the non-profit's upcoming two-day event in Houston City Center. Scheduled at the Norris Center on June 11th and 12th, 2024, The Houston Convention will gather the world's most prominent leaders in technology, energy, and finance to examine the role of data intelligence in empowering the global energy transition.The event's proud corporate sponsors include geoLOGIC , Snowflake, S&P Global, Katalyst Data Management, and Stonebridge – a Sierra Company. geoLOGIC, a major contributor to the PPDM's The Banff Protocol Emissions Reporting Initiative , is this year's Enterprise Sponsor.“The PPDM Association acknowledges the invaluable support of our corporate sponsors, whose contributions have been instrumental in making this event possible,” commented Trudy Curtis, CEO.“Their commitment to advancing data intelligence and sustainability in the energy sector is a testament to their leadership and vision. We are grateful for their partnership and dedication to fostering a collaborative environment where industry leaders can share insights, expand the global data community, and ultimately drive meaningful change.”The Houston Convention will feature keynote presentations from Summer Husband, SVP of Data and Applied Intelligence at Worley, Reid Morrison, Global Energy Advisory Leader at PwC, Bill Whitelaw, Managing Director of Strategy and Sustainability at geoLOGIC, Matt Toomey, Vice President of Sustainability and Responsible Care at the American Chemistry Council, and Laura Edell, Chief Data Scientist at Microsoft, among many others.For additional information about the event, please contact .... Registration is now open at .About PPDM Association – The Global Data Energy ProfessionalsThe PPDM Association is the global, not-for-profit society within the energy industry that provides leadership for the professionalization of energy data excellence through the development and dissemination of best practices and standards, education programs, certification programs and professional development opportunities. PPDM represents and supports the needs of energy companies, regulators, software vendors, data vendors, consulting companies, and data professionals around the globe.Through the PPDM Association the global community of energy data practitioners works collectively to develop standards, best practices and other data resources that are leveraged by resilient, qualified data professionals to enable data capability in an evolving energy industry.For additional information about the PPDM Association or The Houston Convention, please visit .

Robert Brennan Hart

PPDM ASSOCIATION - THE GLOBAL ENERGY DATA PROFESSIONALS

