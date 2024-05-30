Award-Winning Betterbone, Now Available On Target, Making Sustainable Dog Chews Accessible To Dog-Loving Consumers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning BetterBone by Blue Standard, a quickly emerging line of innovative, all-natural, sustainable dog chews, is now available nationally on Target.

- Chisholm Weaver, Co-Founder & Global CEODULLES, VA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning BetterBone by Blue Standard, a quickly emerging line of innovative, all-natural, sustainable dog chews, is now available nationally on Target . BetterBone's new partnership with Target will make it easier for dog lovers to access and provide their furry companions with a healthy and environmentally-friendly chewing option, a nylon and rawhide alternative.Better for dogs and better for the planet, BetterBone is the natural alternative to nylon, made from only 2 premium, food-grade ingredients and rigorously tested for safety. BetterBone's 4 best-selling SKUs are now available online, with same-day delivery, drive-up, or order pick-up offered. The company plans to roll them out in Target stores nationwide by Q4 2024."At BetterBone, we could not be happier to launch our products on Target Online! We know there is a gap in the current pet market that BetterBone can fill - where customers are looking for a safe chew toy for their dog to enjoy - free of any harmful chemicals found in nylon, rubber, or rawhide products," states Chisholm Weaver, Co-Founder & Global CEO for BetterBone. "So please find your way to Target Online and search BetterBone for that healthy, all-natural treat to keep your pup safely occupied and happy once and for all!"BetterBone, who recently won“Best In Show” in the Natural Pet Category at Global Pet Expo 2024, is now available for purchase on Target. It has a positive impact on the pet industry and the environment. To learn more about BetterBone's natural and healthy dog chews, visit or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Tiktok.###About BetterBone:BetterBone emerged from a profound belief that there had to be a healthier, safer, and more sustainable way to cater to dogs' chewing needs. Armed with over 25 years of expertise in material science and sustainability, BetterBone by Blue Standard embarked on a mission to revolutionize the pet industry with innovative new materials from all-natural ingredients sourced from the food industry. BetterBone now offers an expanded range of products for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages at pet-passionate retailers across North America.About Blue Standard, Inc.:Blue Standard Inc.'s mission and vision are built on the foundation of principles that includes a commitment to be stewards of the limited natural resources we have, and reusing what we have already produced to create a circular economy that is scalable. We continuously and will continue to do so look for new ways to build upon our commitment to environmental responsibility.Blue Standard recognizes that the health of the community is integral to the total health of the environment and strives to ensure that our daily operations and practices adhere to environmentally sound principles and values. By creating better ways of manufacturing and using innovative and recycled materials and reducing our overall carbon footprint and aim to mitigate the impact of climate change through efforts in the following areas:Waste:Through innovation, Blue Standard continually reduces our waste and the consumption of non-renewable and virgin plastic materials or products. Blue Standard is manufactured with no virgin materials and aims to create a scalable model for others. They work to continually reduce the volume of waste, recycle, reuse, and promote circular economies in our day-to-day practices and operations. Blue Standard manufactures recycled textiles, recycled ocean plastics, recycled fishing nets, and sustainable forested PEFC and FSC wood waste fiber, turning post-consumer waste into raw materials for tomorrow's consumer products.Leadership:All sustainability initiatives undertaken by Blue Standard are fully backed by our senior leadership down to every level of our organization. The company continues to invest resources to support the objectives outlined in the strategic plan and take appropriate action steps to maintain its position as a local, regional, national, and international leader in sustainable practices and manufacturing.Chemicals:Blue Standard will remain committed to adhering to the strict REACH EU standards set forth by the European Union to ensure that there is no PVC, BPA, Phthalates, or Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) in any of our all-natural products and reduce our waste water, c02, and carbon footprint to as small as current technology and practices will allow.Supply Chain:Blue Standard continue to work with our suppliers to ensure equitable, and fair-trade supply chains are maintained all while maintaining the high-quality nature of our products.Materials:Blue Standard remains committed to using only recycled, circular, or sustainable materials in all of our products and maintains over 95% recycled or all-natural sustainable material in its products, further reducing our impact.Leaner Energy:Blue Standard will continue to identify opportunities for energy conservation in all aspects of operations to build on the successful track record of energy conservation. The company's goal is to reduce overall energy use intensity through new project development, new manufacturing practices, and operational improvement. Blue Standard will engage in the exploration of alternative energy sources wherever feasible.Water and other Natural ResourcesBlue Standard recognizes that there is a finite quantity of natural resources such as clean air, land, and water. We will conserve, recycle, and reuse those resources where appropriate. We will make efforts to achieve an ongoing performance record of emissions reductions. This includes air, water, c02, fossil fuels, virgin plastics, and other non-renewable resources, which would have an adverse effect on the environment.Climate:Blue Standard is committed to mitigating the impact of climate change. The company has committed to third-party life-cycle-analysis of our materials to ensure measurable improvements in our manufacturing processes of products cradle to the gate to ensure that we are making the improvements in c02 emissions, wastewater, and consumption of non-renewable resources necessary to combat climate change. We will continue investments in energy efficiency and, where feasible, explore opportunities for renewable energy sources.Blue Standard Inc. makes this commitment as part of its ongoing mission to improve the environmental impact and overall health of the communities it conducts business in and serves. They understand that by practicing environmental sustainability, they can reduce the company's impact and improve people's lives.

