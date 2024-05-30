Certrec's CORE Provided Nuclear Facilities More Than 6,000 Hours In Regulatory Compliance And Support Services In 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Certrec On-demand Regulatory Expertise (CORE)

Certrec- Regulatory and Solutions for the Industry

Certrec's streamlined consulting service helps the nuclear meet regulatory demands and avoid costly inspections.

- Ted Enos, President & CEO at CertrecFORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Certrec, a leading provider of regulatory compliance and advanced SaaS applications for the energy industry, is pleased to announce the success of Certrec's On-Demand Regulatory Expertise (CORE ) Support Hours service. CORE Support provides the nuclear industry with the ability to purchase consulting service hours in advance, saving time and resources by allowing facilities to allocate hours as needed to sudden or critical projects. In 2023, Certrec's clients used more than 6,000 CORE Support hours to assist with regulatory concerns, special projects, and staff extensions.Traditionally, nuclear facilities must go through their purchasing department to approve contracts and funding each time they need consulting services. This process is time-consuming, taking days, if not weeks, of multiple discussions to execute compliance consulting services. With CORE Support, clients have the freedom to allocate CORE Support hours as they see fit, eliminating the need to negotiate a new contract for each project.Recently, some clients used CORE Support hours to manage follow-up activities after receiving a white finding on their performance indicators. Responding to these findings of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) is time-consuming as personnel must gather evidence associated with the findings and pass a special inspection. Failure to provide the NRC with adequate evidence can result in additional inspections, wasting time and resources.Using CORE Support Hours, customers were able to close out their white findings quickly and efficiently. Certrec's regulatory experts were able to conduct a root cause analysis, gather the needed evidence, and assist the client with a mock inspection to prepare for the real inspection. With the support provided by Certrec, these findings were closed satisfactorily, and the clients avoided subsequent inspections.Trends show that power generators want quick, streamlined access to experienced consultants. Certrec's regulatory professionals have real world experience working in a variety of domains and disciplines in electric and nuclear generating facilities. This expertise is crucial when resources are limited, or when facilities lack full-time experienced staff. CORE Support can promptly provide clients with a range of support, for example:.root and apparent cause evaluations.inspection preparation and mock audits.regulatory conference preparation.reportability evaluations.peer checks.research projects.precedent reviews for licensing submittals.review of MSPI vulnerabilities.training.and much more“There are many parts to regulatory compliance, making it hard to have all the necessary expert knowledge on your staff,” noted Ted Enos, Certrec President and CEO.“Our team of experts possesses more than 1,500 cumulative hours across many different disciplines. With CORE Support hours, you get access to all of them, and they can fill in so that you can focus on your main job.”To learn more, visit:About Certrec :Certrec is a leading provider of regulatory compliance and digital integration solutions for the energy industry, with the mission of helping ensure a stable, reliable, bulk electric supply. Since 1988, Certrec's innovation combined with industry expertise has helped hundreds of power-generating facilities manage their regulatory compliance with both the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) and North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and reduce their risks.Certrec brings a cumulative 1,500+ years of working experience in the areas of licensing, regulatory affairs, compliance, engineering, training, and operations, in support of nuclear, fossil, solar, wind facilities, and other types of generating assets.Certrec has helped more than 120 generating facilities establish and maintain NERC Compliance Programs. We manage the entire NERC compliance program for 60+ registered entities in the US and Canada that trust us to decrease their regulatory and reputational risk. Certrec is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and has successfully completed annual SOC 2 Type 2 examinations.

