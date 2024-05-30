Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lab In Drug Discovery Global Report 2024

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

- The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's"Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the lab automation in drug discovery market size is predicted to reach $7.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.

The growth in the lab automation in drug discovery market is due to the increasing demand for precision medicine. North America region is expected to hold the largest lab automation in drug discovery market share . Major players in the lab automation in drug discovery market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abbott Diagnostics, Roche Holdings Inc., Beckman Coulter, Siemens Healthineers, Becton Dickinson and Company.

Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Segments

.By Type: Automated Liquid Handlers, Automated Plate Handlers, Robotic Arms, Automated Storage And Retrieval Systems, Other Types

.By Component: Instruments, Software, Services

.By Application: High-Throughput Screening, Compound Management, Sample Preparation, Other Applications

.By End-User: Biotechnology And Pharmaceutical Industries, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global lab automation in drug discovery market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Lab automation in drug discovery refers to the use of advanced technologies and robotics to streamline and optimize laboratory processes related to new drug development and research. It is used to significantly enhance the speed and success rate of drug discovery efforts by automating repetitive tasks and integrating advanced instruments and software.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Characteristics

3. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Trends And Strategies

4. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Size And Growth

......

27. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Lab Automation In Drug Discovery Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

