Two Years In A Row: Modern Healthcare Names SCAN One Of The Best Places To Work

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Plan , one of the nation's largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, was named to Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work list for 2024 -the second year in a row SCAN has received the honor.Modern Healthcare's award program recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.“We are honored to receive this recognition from Modern Healthcare for the second year in a row” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“It is truly a testament to the commitment of our board and employees to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent.”“This recognition is especially meaningful to us because it stems from our employees' feedback. They are the backbone of our organization, and in addition to their commitment to our mission, they foster a strong and inclusive culture that is reflected in the innovation and care SCAN brings to our members every year,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, Chief People Officer of SCAN Group.In addition to adding it to its list of the Best Places to Work in 2023, Modern Healthcare also named SCAN a Top Innovator Organization.Other Awards for SCANSCAN has also been named to Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine's Best Workplaces for Women list, Fortune's Best Workplaces in Aging Services list two years in a row, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work three years in a row. SCAN Health Plan was also ranked the #1 Medicare Advantage Plan for Member Satisfaction in California based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction study.Modern Healthcare will recognize awardees at the 2024 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala on October 10th in Nashville, TN.People interested in joining SCAN and tackling some of the biggest challenges facing older adults today are encouraged to visit and bookmark our Careers Page.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 277,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as HomeBase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 36,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Modern HealthcareModern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to

