Fiorello Agency Taps E-Comm And Digital Veteran Aaron Jones, As Managing Director And Head Of Digital

- Evan Eneman, CEO of Fiorello AgencyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fiorello Agency, a leading branding and marketing agency known for its services to lifestyle brands in the fashion, emerging markets, and beverage categories, today announced the appointment of Aaron Jones as Head of Digital and Managing Director for its New York Practice.With a proven track record of success and an extensive background in digital marketing and brand development, Jones brings over 20 years of experience and a fresh perspective to the Fiorello team. His addition signifies the agency's commitment to delivering top-tier services leveraging new technologies and innovation.With decades holding e-commerce leadership positions as well as running impactful and lucrative marketing campaigns across fashion, plant medicine, and the arts, Jones has been tapped to expand Fiorello Agency's legacy as a game-changing creative and marketing innovator within the burgeoning beverage and plant medicine sectors and to expand its influence beyond them.A native New Yorker, retired sneakerhead, and hip-hop aficionado, Jones has helped some of NYC's most revered cultural institutions keep pace in the ever-increasing digital landscape. From playing a central role in growing the pioneering urban fashion retailer DrJays' e-commerce operation to a category powerhouse to reinvigorating in-festival email efforts that increased ticket sales for Tribeca Film, he has built a strong reputation for blending his street-savvy cultural sensibilities with his ability to execute across digital platforms to help brands connect with their audiences.Steered by the recently onboarded Jones and guided by its strong affiliation to venture studio Sands Lane Ventures, Fiorello will expand its focus on the non-alcoholic and functional-infused beverage space. The agency has already aided emerging beverage brands such as Harmony Craft Beverages, Klaus, Artet, and Starla. Jones will lead these efforts as well as merchandising and apparel initiatives, including a site for all things to help you feel good called Moodwagon and the most trendy items for Love Yer Brain , a lifestyle and plant medicine brand founded by The Flaming Lips frontman and creative visionary Wayne Coyne.Jones looks to blend his keen ability to build engaging brand messaging, strong eye for captivating design aesthetic, and firm grasp of how to utilize digital channels to further develop Fiorello's reputation as a world-class creative firm. "I'm honored to join the Fiorello team and help to lead on the next phase of their journey,” Jones stated.“The agency is uniquely positioned, and I'm eager to work with new emerging brands, including those in the functional beverage space. We're here to empower these founders and brands with the tools and strategies they need to thrive.""We are thrilled to have Aaron join and take a leadership role at Fiorello," said Evan Eneman, CEO of Fiorello Agency. "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise in digital marketing and branding for emerging markets. We are confident that he will lead us with great success in the next phase of delivering value to our brands and clients."Fiorello Agency has become a go-to partner for brands looking to make their mark in emerging industries and has worked with several high-profile brands, celebrities, and influencers. The agency's dedication to innovative solutions, client-centric approach, and deep understanding of emerging market dynamics sets it apart. For further insights into Fiorello Agency, visit fiorello , where prospective clients will find information on branding and marketing services, as well as case studies illustrating its successful collaborations with emerging market companies.Inquiries regarding Fiorello Agency services and Aaron Jones' new role can be directed to Evan Eneman at .... Fiorello looks forward to welcoming new clients and partners eager to embark on a creative journey of strategic brand development and digital marketing success.About Fiorello AgencyFiorello Agency is a full-service branding and marketing agency specializing in providing comprehensive services to emerging markets. We believe purpose-driven storytelling has the power to educate, inspire action, and ignite change. With a commitment to innovation, creativity, and strategic excellence, we empower businesses to achieve their marketing and branding objectives. Fiorello Agency has worked with emerging and established companies, celebrities, and influencers to build and grow their brands, and we offer a wide range of services, including brand strategy, creative development, digital marketing, and public relations. Learn more at fiorello.

