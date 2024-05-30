Ajmadison Captures A Brand Experiences Award From Retail Touchpoints

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brand Experience Awards

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AJ Madison, the industry's foremost appliance authority, is pleased to be a recipient of Retail TouchPoints' fifth annual Brand Experience Awards. Announced on Monday, May 20, this recognition spotlighted the brands and retailers who are successful at reimagining and elevating customer experiences across all channels. A total of 24 organizations differentiated themselves through their loyalty programs, marketing strategies, in-store experiences, and even their approach to last mile and fulfillment. Garnering more than 200 nominations, the editorial team at Retail TouchPoints assessed all entries and selected winners based on various guidelines, including overarching strategy, creative approach, tactical execution, and overall results. These leaders are raising the stakes for the entire retail industry.AjMadison was among three winners to capture recognition in the awards category, The Convergence of Content & Commerce, for its comprehensive magazine, Aj The Appliance Journal, . The 96-page magazine, which focuses on home appliances, has a retail value of $17.95 and is available for free in the company's three showroom locations: Brooklyn, New York, Tysons Corner, Virginia, and Miami, Florida, as well as online. The glossy magazine looks at appliances in-depth to help homeowners learn what is available across brands, with beautiful presentations representing recent customer projects. The editorial focuses on smart technology, customization, and home entertainment. It also serves as design inspiration. Readers explore tips on planning a new kitchen or laundry room while discovering the advantage of purchasing energy-efficient, smart technology appliances."We are humbled and honored to see our innovative efforts recognized by Retail TouchPoints,” states AjMadison's Vice President of Marketing Amy Chernoff.“We strive to make the decision-making process more fluid for our customers, by providing comprehensive information about each appliance category across more than 150 brands.”About Retail TouchPoints (RTP)An online publishing network for retail executives, offering content focused on optimizing the customer experience across all channels, RTP provides an array of editorial opportunities and content designed to guide retail companies in their quest for long-term success. Focusing on the importance of thinking innovatively in a new media climate, RTP provides optimal vehicles to share industry insights and announcements, through digital newsletters, video, and audio podcasts. Each month, in the digital newsletter and on the website, the company publishes Special Reports and Features targeted to the hottest industry trends, such as BOPIS, personalization, mobile-first marketing, and omnichannel alignment. RTP also conducts exclusive industry research, uncovering insights and tactics to help retailers create winning strategies. For more information, please visit .About AjMadisonWith three showroom locations in the USA and over 2.5 million customers, AjMadison is the industry's foremost appliance authority and Newsweek's #1 Online Appliance Retailer. In April 2024, the company was named by USA Today as one of America's Customer Service Champions. Founded in 2001, this family-owned business has become the leading online appliance retailer, with over 8,000 trade partners catering to homeowners, builders, and businesses nationwide. AjMadison stands by its IN STOCK PROMISETM, the company's commitment to having an excellent selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship appliances for homeowners and trade partners alike. In November 2022, the Ask The Appliance Experts Podcast with AjMadison Pro was launched, featuring educational topics for design, and building trades. For more information, please visit .

