Portugal Expects Furniture Exports To UAE To Grow Multifold In Coming Years

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The southern European nation's furniture body, AIMMP, showcases 19 premium interior design brands with bespoke offerings at Hall 4 (Stand 4 E171) at Dubai World Trade Centre.

DUBAI – May 30, 2024: Leading wood and furniture companies from Portugal will participate at the Hotel Show Dubai 2024, aimed to capitalize on opportunities with the revival of and sectors in the UAE and forge new partnerships and inroads into the regional market.

The southern European nation will have about 19 interior design brands showcasing their premium products at the largest hotel sector exhibition in the Middle East and North Africa region. This is part of the calendar of internationalization of the Inter Wood & Furniture project, by AIMMP. The Portuguese brands will be present at stand 4 E171 in Hall 4 of Dubai Exhibition and Convention Centre.



In parallel with participation in the fair, on June 4th, at 11:00 am, the Portuguese delegation will receive a visit from His Excellency the Ambassador of Portugal in the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Fernando d'Orey de Brito and Cunha Figueirinhas who is coming accompanied by the AICEP Portugal Global delegation, represented by Engo Manuel Couto Miranda.

'It is with great expectation and commitment that we participate in another edition of The Hotel Show Dubai, consolidating our position in this strategic market for the Wood and Furniture sector. In recent years, our investment plans have been concentrated in this region and our participation reinforces our commitment to expanding and strengthening our international presence, opening new opportunities for our members', said Vítor Poas, President of AIMMP, the Portuguese Association of Wood and Furniture Industries.



The line up of the participating Portuguese brands include Arc; Arq Tailor's; Assembling Woods; Casa Magna; Wild House; Cicodoor; Fake; Formeeffects; Laskasas; Le Brands Group; Lumber; MainGuilty; MBN Group; My Face; Ribadao Wood Boutique; Suffa; Violante 1885; X8 Solutions Group and Ziya Concepy.

That same day, at the end of the morning, designer Carlos Mello will participate in the design talk“Designing for Impact – Achieving Sustainable Development Goals through Responsible Design”, as part of the fair's program.

The 6th of June will also be marked by an important conference to be held at the Department of Architecture at the American University of Ras Al Khaimah (AURAK), in a meeting and exchange with young students and professionals, under the theme“21st Century: Use of wood - A challenge to creativity” with the participation as key note speaker of João Figueiredo, CEO of Carmo Wood. This meeting is held in the context of the protocol signed between AIMMP and the Ras Al Khaimah Chamber of Commerce in 2023.

The Hotel Show Dubai opens up the opportunity for national companies to reach reference players in that region where the largest luxury hotel investors in the world are located. The participation of the Portuguese delegation is organized by AIMMP at stand 4 E171, where there is a meeting point area, at the Dubai World Trade Center, where The Hotel Show Dubai is taking place.

This exhibition presents a 360o view of the hotel industry, with product exhibitors ranging from the promotion of hotel investments, construction and remodeling, to design, architecture, equipment and management.

AIMMP INTERNATIONALIZATION PLAN – THE INTER WOOD & FURNITURE

Within the scope of Inter Wood & Furniture, the AIMMP Internationalization Plan envisages the implementation of international expansion and diversification strategies for high potential markets, through a structured intervention program. Among other initiatives, and for 2024, the program has a plan for international fairs that can be consulted on the AIMMP website.

Over the years, this program has supported more than 400 companies, through 140 actions, in around 32 markets, with incentives of up to 50%, having contributed to the growth of exports in the sector, which has doubled its exports since 2010.

The operation «INTER WOOD&FURNITURE 2022-2024 - SUSTAINED INTERNATIONALIZATION OF COMPANIES IN THE WOOD AND FURNITURE SECTOR» is supported by the «Operational Programs COMPETE 2030 and LISBOA 2030», by Portugal 2030 and by the European Union. The European Funds Closest to You.