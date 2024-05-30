King Of Cambodia Congratulates Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni has sent a letter ofcongratulation to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on theoccasion of May 28-Azerbaijan's Independence Day.

Azernews presents the letter:

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Mr. President,

On the occasion of the celebration by the people of the Republicof Azerbaijan of its National Day, I am glad to extend to YourExcellency my warmest congratulations, as well as my best wishes ofhappiness and prosperity for the friendly people of Azerbaijan.

I sincerely hope that the relationship between Cambodia andAzerbaijan will further strengthen and develop on issues of commoninterest, particularly with regard to serving peace and security inthe world.

Sincerely,

Norodom Sihamoni

King of Cambodi"