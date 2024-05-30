War Update: Russia Pulling Up Reserves Toward Kharkiv Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 116 combat clashes have taken place along the front line over the past day.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"During the past 24 hours, 116 combat engagements took place. According to an update regarding yesterday's developments, in total, the Russian aggressor targeted military positions and populated areas in five missile attacks, 58 (involving 94 gliding bombs), and over 3,000 artillery strikes (including 127 rocket salvos).“Unfortunately, as a result of Russian attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population,” the statement says.

Russian airstrikes targeted Lyptsi, Neskuchne, Bilyi Kolodiaz, Hlyboke, Synelnikove, Zelene, Udy, Tsyrkuny, Ruska Lozova, Vilcha, and Vovchansk in Kharkiv region; Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Dronivka, Lyman, Zarichne, Yevhenivka, Vozdvizhenka, Siversk, Verkhniokamianske, Stupochky, Oleksandropil, Druzhba, Severne, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhaine in Donetsk region.

"Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force and missile and artillery units hit 14 Russian manpower clusters concentration areas and two other important facilities," the General Staff said.

The report adds that 28 combat clashes have been recorded since day-start. The invaders executed 534 strikes at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas involving various types of weapons, including 11 rocket salvos. Russian troops also launched four airstrikes using seven gliding bombs, and employed 63 kamikaze drones.

Overnight Thursday, May 30, the invaders launched a massive air and missile raid against Ukraine involving eight S-300/S-400 guided missiles at Kharkiv region (launched from across the border), 11 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic aviation aircraft (Saratov region), and 32 Shahed kamikaze drones launched from Primorsk-Akhtarsk (Russia) and Cape Chauda (temporarily occupied Crimea). Ukraine downed seven Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and 32 Shaheds over Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Kharkiv axis: a Russian assault launched from Murom toward Starytsia was repelled with no ground lost to the adversary. "The enemy is pulling up additional reserves from other areas to this axis. Our troops are undertaking measures to strengthen defensive stability," the General Staff said.

According to the latest data, over the past day, Russia's total losses in this area have amounted to 155, including 64 KIA. Russia also lost 49 units of weaponry and military equipment, including an artillery system, 16 vehicles, and three units of specialized equipment destroyed; and a tank, an MLRS, seven artillery systems, and four vehicles damaged. In addition, nine dugouts and three ammunition depots were hit.

Kupiansk axis: since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled a Russian attack in the area of Stepova Novoselivka. The battle continues near Petropavlivka. Yesterday, the invaders lost 108 personnel killed or wounded in action in the area, as well as a tank, an ammunition depot, and a ground drone.

Lyman axis: fighting is raging in the Serebriansky Forest.

Siversk axis: the enemy has already made six attempts to break through Ukraine's defensive lines. Ukrainian defenders skillfully repelled the attack in the area of Bilohorivka. Five assaults are still underway.

Kramatorsk axis: Ukrainian units thwarted three Russian attempts at advancing. In the Klishchiivka area, the assault was repelled while fighting continues near Nove and Kalynivka.

Toretsk axis: the

enemy became more active in the area. A clash is ongoing near Kurdiumivka. Ukraine is holding ground, retaining control of the battlefield situation.

Pokrovsk axis: Ukrainian defenders stopped two Russian assaults near the settlement of Sokil. Since day-start, the invaders have lost 77 personnel killed or wounded, as well as two tanks and four armored fighting vehicles. Yesterday, the enemy lost 264 personnel, 124 of them KIA. One enemy tank, six AFVs, an electronic warfare system, two vehicles, and a mortar were destroyed. Another two tanks and four armored combat vehicles were damaged.

Kurakhove axis: seven combat clashes were reported. Five attacks were repelled near Krasnohorivka, Kostiantynivka, and Heorhiivka. Fighting continues near Krasnohorivka and Umanske.

Vremivka axis: the battle is ongoing in the area of Staromaiorske.

Orikhiv axis: fighting is underway in the vicinity of Mali Shcherbaky.

Prydniprovska axis: on the Ukrainian bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro, a Russian attack was repelled near Oleshkivski Piski.

In the rest of the axes, the situation has not undergone significant changes, the General Staff added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's total combat losses over the past day have amounted to nearly 1,160. Also, the enemy lost 10 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles, 35 artillery systems, an MLR system, 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, 53 vehicles, and 11 units of specialized equipment.

