Denmark Confirms Permission For Ukraine To Use F-16 Against Military Targets In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From the beginning of the decision-making process regarding the delivery of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, Denmark was aware that these aircraft, like other capabilities, are being donated to Ukraine for self-defense and can be used against Russia's military targets, including on its soil.

This was stated by the of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who spoke at a doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) in Brussels, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The short answer is yes (regarding the possibility of F-16 strikes on Russian territory - ed.). This is not a new position, it is part of our contribution. When we discussed this with our Foreign Affairs Committee in the Danish Parliament, we made it very clear from the beginning – that this is part of self-defense, which will likely also imply the attacks on military facilities on Russian soil," noted the Danish minister.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Denmark, which is one of the initiators of the so-called Aircraft Coalition for Ukraine, plans to send F-16 to Ukraine as early as this summer. The Netherlands will hand over such planes to Ukraine later in the fall.

On May 16, Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 750 million. The package will be aimed at strengthening Ukraine's air defense and artillery capabilities. Denmark is also exploring opportunities for investing in the Ukrainian defense industry.