El Al Aviation reveals first-quarter profit amid robust demand, flight disruptions in Israel

(MENAFN) Israel's national carrier, El Al Airlines, has experienced a turnaround in its financial performance during the first quarter of the year, driven by robust demand despite challenges in the sector. The company announced on Wednesday that it recorded a net profit of USD80.5 million for the period spanning from January to March, marking a significant improvement compared to the USD34.4 million loss reported during the same period last year. This positive financial outcome was accompanied by a notable increase in revenues, which surged by 48 percent to reach USD738 million.



The improved performance of El Al Airlines comes amidst a backdrop of disruptions in aviation services across Israel, as reported by Israeli media. According to the Tel Aviv Airports Authority, disturbances caused by a technical glitch have resulted in potential disruptions to flight schedules at all airports in the country. This development is expected to impact thousands of Israeli travelers, with flight cancellations looming across various airports in Israel.



Israel's aviation landscape encompasses several airports, with Ben Gurion International Airport standing out as a prominent hub for operations of Israeli airlines. With over 24 million passengers utilizing Ben Gurion Airport in 2019, it serves as a critical gateway for both domestic and international travel within Israel.



Despite the challenges posed by disruptions in aviation services, El Al Airlines' return to profitability underscores the resilience and adaptability of the airline industry in navigating through uncertain times. The strong demand observed during the first quarter reflects ongoing confidence in air travel, even amidst geopolitical tensions and operational challenges. As El Al continues to capitalize on opportunities for growth and efficiency enhancements, it remains poised to play a pivotal role in Israel's aviation sector and contribute to the country's connectivity with the global travel network.

