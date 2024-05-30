Mashreq Bank commences rollout of Tier 1 capital debt instruments

(MENAFN) Mashreq Bank, headquartered in the UAE, has announced the appointment of several banks to facilitate the offering of additional Tier 1 capital debt instruments. These instruments are characterized as permanent, dollar-denominated, and non-callable for a period of five and a half years. The bank, listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has selected a group of banks including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Al Ahli of Kuwait, Dubai International Financial Center branch, Bank of America Securities, Citi, and Emirates NBD Capital, along with First Abu Dhabi Bank, Kamco Investment Company, Mashreq, and Mizuho as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for this initiative.



According to banking documents released on Wednesday, the bonds are expected to be of a standard size, typically indicating a minimum issuance of USD500 million. Meetings with investors are scheduled to commence on Thursday, as part of the planned sale of these debt instruments.



Mashreq Bank's decision to offer additional Tier 1 capital debt instruments comes against the backdrop of its robust financial performance in 2023. The bank reported strong growth in net profits, reaching 8.6 billion dirhams (USD2.34 billion), marking a significant increase of 130 percent year-on-year. This growth was attributed to various factors including business expansion, favorable profit margins, high interest rates, and positive outcomes related to loss provisions and loans.



By initiating the offering of additional Tier 1 capital debt instruments, Mashreq Bank aims to further strengthen its financial position and enhance its capital base to support future growth and expansion initiatives. This strategic move underscores the bank's commitment to prudent financial management and proactive measures to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

MENAFN30052024000045015682ID1108275895