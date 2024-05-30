Jordan Floats Tender To Purchase Wheat

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, May 30 (Petra) -Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, Jordan's state grain buyer, has issued a tender to purchase 100, 000 or 120,000 tonnes of wheat.
In its announcement on Thursday, the Ministry
called on potential traders to obtain a copy of the tender documents for a non-refundable JD650, adding that the deadline for accepting bids is pm2:00 next Tuesday.
To participate in the bid, potential buyers must bring copies of a valid professional license, commercial register certified no more than 30 days prior to date of opening tenders, and a valid registration in a Jordanian chamber of commerce.
