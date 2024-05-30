Foreign Ministry Receives Credentials Of New Albanian Ambassador

Amman, May 30 (Petra) - Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for Affairs, Majid Qatarna, on Thursday received a copy of the credentials of the new Ambassador of the Republic of Albania, Sami Shiba, as an accredited non-resident envoy to the Kingdom.

