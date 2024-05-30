Israel Kills 53 Palestinians In Gaza Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 30 (Petra) - Israeli Occupation
committed 5 massacres against Gaza families, killing 53 Palestinians and injuring 357 others during the past 24 hours, Gaza Ministry
of health
announced Thursday.
In the daily statistical report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on the 237th day, the ministry said ambulance and civil defense crews couldn't evacuate multiple victims, who are still under the rubble and scattered on roads in the strip.
To date, the ministry said Gaza death toll by Israeli aggression jumped to 36,224 martyrs and 81,777 injuries since last October 7.
