Ficohsa Foundation Completes Refurbishment Of 17Th Honduran School

- Ficohsa President Camilo AtalaTEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Ficohsa Foundation, in collaboration with USAID and the Honduran of Education (SEDUC), has completed the refurbishment of the 16th and 17th under the Alliance for Education initiative to support education reform and improvements to school infrastructure in Honduras. This partnership has now benefited more than 7,800 students, renovated 185 classrooms, and impacted 280 teachers in Honduras.Earlier this month, the Rafael Pineda Ponce Educational Center in Cerro Verde, Choloma, became the 16th school to complete extensive refurbishments, benefitting over 500 first through ninth grade students and 15 teachers spread over eight classrooms. Last week, the Ficohsa Foundation inaugurated the 17th school, República de Chile, in Puerto Cortés, with renovations benefitting nearly 700 students and over 30 teachers from 17 classrooms. Both schools received new or renovated roofs; refurbished floors, sidewalks, and access areas; updated electrical systems with LED lighting; the installation of water and sanitation systems; and redecorating throughout.Commenting on the achievements, Ficohsa Group President Camilo Atala said,“The Ficohsa Foundation is focused on the education of our children. We know that, by improving the quality of education and restoring dignity to classrooms, we are contributing to the future of Honduras and the region. We are proud that we are fully achieving our goal of supporting the improvement of schools and classrooms to benefit thousands of children, teachers, and parents. But we must continue our work.”Ken MacLean, Project Director at USAID, said:“The Alliance for Education is an example of how collaboration between different sectors can generate a positive and lasting impact on society. With the support of USAID, Ficohsa Foundation, and SEDUC, educational conditions are being created that allow students to develop their full potential, contributing to the progress and development of Honduras.”To date, the Ficohsa Foundation has invested 17 million lempiras (around US$ 685 thousand) on the renovation of 17 schools. The Foundation's goal is to renovate more than 250 classrooms in 25 schools, providing vastly improved learning environments for 10,500 students.The Ficohsa Foundation for Children's Education is committed to supporting underserved communities across Honduras and Central America. Since its establishment 25 years ago, the Foundation has transformed the lives of 150,000 pre-school children, trained over 300 teachers, delivered over 12 million meals, and created 29 technology centers equipped with over 500 computers in 150 schools in Honduras and Central America.Grupo Financiero Ficohsa is the leading Honduran financial services group, offering banking, insurance, pensions, brokerage and money exchange. Ficohsa's innovative online solutions enable customers to carry out their banking at any time or place, expanding financial inclusion across the region. Ficohsa is a member of the United Nations Global Compact. Ficohsa supports the goals of Central America Forward on strengthening governance, combating corruption, and improving security. Ficohsa's 2022 Sustainability Report outlines the bank's significant progress in financial inclusion, ethical banking, and investments in environmental sustainability.

