AI In Mental Health Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

AI in Mental Global Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's AI in Mental Health Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“AI in Mental Health Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the ai in mental health market size is predicted to reach $4.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.9%.

The growth in the ai in mental health market is due to an increasing number of suicidal cases. North America region is expected to hold the largest ai in mental health market share . Major players in the ai in mental health market include BetterHelp, Lyra Health, American Well Corporation, Doctor on Demand, Cerebral, MDLive, Talkspace Inc., Ginger, Quartet Health.

AI in Mental Health Market Segments

.By Component: Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Hardware

.By Technology: Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision, Machine learning

.By Application: Conversational Interfaces, Patient Behavioral Pattern Recognition

.By End-user: Hospitals And Clinics, Mental Health Centers, Research Institutions

.By Geography: The global ai in mental health market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in mental health refers to the application of advanced technology, particularly AI algorithms and computational models, to enhance the understanding, diagnosis, treatment, and support mental health conditions. It enhance overall support for individuals facing mental health challenges to track progress and identify potential issues.

