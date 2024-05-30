Bitumen Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bitumen Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Bitumen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Bitumen Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the bitumen market size is predicted to reach $66.29 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the bitumen market is due to the increasing road construction activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bitumen market share . Major players in the bitumen market include Sinopec Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Total Energies SE, BP PLC, ConocoPhillips Co, PJSC Rosneft Oil Company.

Bitumen Market Segments

. By Product Type: Paving Grade, Hard Grade, Oxidized Grade, Bitumen Emulsions, Polymer Modified Bitumen, Other Products

. By Application: Roadways, Waterproofing, Adhesives, Insulation, Other Applications

. By End-Use Sector: Non-Residential, Residential, Other End-Users

. By Geography: The global bitumen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bitumen, also known as asphalt or asphalt binder, is a black, sticky, and highly viscous petroleum-based material. Bitumen is used as a binder in asphalt concrete for constructing roads, highways, and other transportation infrastructure.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Bitumen Market Characteristics

3. Bitumen Market Trends And Strategies

4. Bitumen Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Bitumen Market Size And Growth

27. Bitumen Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Bitumen Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

