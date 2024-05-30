Visibilityone Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Fortune 100 IT ExecutiveLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VisibilityOne announced today that it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP). Together, VisibilityOne and Logitech have integrated a comprehensive remote monitoring and management tool, The combined offering delivers unparalleled visibility and control over video conferencing environments, simplifying management for IT teams and enhancing user experience.Enhanced Management and Reduced DowntimeThe integration with CollabOS API streamlines IT workflows by providing comprehensive monitoring and remote management capabilities for Logitech video conferencing equipment. Features like real-time alerts, remote firmware updates, and device reboots enable IT teams to proactively address issues and minimize downtime."The partnership is a game-changer for businesses seeking to optimize their video conferencing environments," said Jose De La Paz, CEO at VisibilityOne. "By combining our expertise, we're providing a powerful yet easy-to-use solution that empowers IT teams and enhances user experience."Improved User Experience and CollaborationEnd-users benefit from a more reliable and seamless video conferencing experience. VisibilityOne's real-time monitoring, combined with Logitech's robust hardware, ensures smooth meeting flow and optimal performance. This translates into increased user productivity and better overall collaboration.Logitech's CollabOS integration with VisibilityOne significantly enhances management capabilities. This includes status monitoring across platforms like Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, Tencent, and BYOD deployments. VisibilityOne also provides additional information like Goto Resolve status, Tap controller status, plus information on display settings, and much more.“At Logitech, we're dedicated to providing seamless and reliable video collaboration solutions," said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Alliances at Logitech. "This partnership with VisibilityOne strengthens our commitment by offering deeper insights and improved manageability for businesses. The combined solution empowers IT teams to ensure a frustration-free video conferencing experience for end-users, ultimately fostering better communication and collaboration.”About VisibilityOneVisibilityOne was formed in Los Angeles, CA in 2018 to create the first vendor-agnostic cloud-based monitoring solution, addressing a market gap in the video conferencing and unified communications space.VisibilityOne has designed a patented video conferencing monitoring solution that provides real-time performance and health data across multiple vendors and cloud services, enabling organizations to gain actionable insights into devices, applications, and the operating environment they manage. IT teams now have the support they need to proactively monitor their video meeting solutions, gain critical insights into their UC deployment, pinpoint issues and make decisions quickly, all in a single data-rich view.With future development scheduled to include capabilities for services to self-repair through the use of VisibilityOne AI, the solution is positioned to be a game-changer in the industry."Our path has no rules, but only one purpose, to make it simple for IT teams to manage technologies that empower human communication."

