The Bookfest® Announces A Special Engagement With Dr. Michael Greger

- Desireé Duffy, founder of The BookFest ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BookFest® is pleased to announce a special engagement featuring Dr. Michael Greger, MD, a New York Times bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. This free-to-attend BookFest event happens Wednesday, June 26, 2024. It will explore groundbreaking insights from Dr. Greger's latest book,“How Not to Age,” which offers research-backed strategies to impact cellular aging and enhance longevity.The program features Dr. Greger's“How Not to Age” Presentation followed by an interactive Q&A session, allowing the audience to engage directly with Dr. Greger and ask questions live. The BookFest community will also be invited to submit questions in advance in an email sent to BookFest subscribers prior to the event.Event Details for The BookFest Special Engagement with Dr. Michael Greger:Date:Wednesday, June 26, 2024Timeline:1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET – Welcome Message1:10 PM PT / 4:10 PM ET –“How Not to Age” Presentation2:30 PM PT / 5:30 PM ET – Live Q&A SessionLocation:Livestreamed on The BookFest and the Books That Make You YouTube Channel“When a book is over 600 pages, has 13,000-plus citations, and instantly hits the New York Times bestseller list, you have quite an outstanding author. It is an honor to have Dr. Michael Greger speak to The BookFest community about his remarkable book, insights to health and wellness, and of course to answer questions live from the audience about 'How Not to Age',” says Desireé Duffy, founder of The BookFest.In his presentation, Dr. Michael Greger will delve into the eleven pathways of aging in our cells and share how we can disrupt them to potentially live longer and healthier lives. He breaks down the impact diet has on aging and cites highlights from his book“How Not to Age”.Dr. Michael Greger is renowned for his expertise in nutrition and preventive medicine. His book,“How Not to Age,” is a comprehensive guide that challenges many conventional notions about aging. It offers practical advice for maintaining health and vitality. Inspired by the dietary and lifestyle patterns of centenarians and residents of“blue zone” regions where people live the longest, Dr. Greger presents simple, accessible, and evidence-based methods to preserve the body functions that keep people feeling youthful, both physically and mentally.The BookFest Website is where attendees can find the livestream on the day of the event, streamed on the home page. Also, the livestream can be found on the Books That Make You Channel on YouTube . Follow #TheBookFest and #HowNotToAge for updates and further insights.The BookFest is produced by Black Château Enterprises and presented in part by Books That Make You.About Dr. Michael GregerA founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, Dr. Michael Greger is a physician and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition. His science-based nonprofit, NutritionFacts, offers a free online portal hosting more than 2,000 videos and articles on a myriad of health topics. Dr. Greger has presented at the Conference on World Affairs and the World Bank, testified before Congress, and served as an expert witness in the infamous“meat defamation” trial involving Oprah Winfrey. A graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Greger is also an acclaimed author. His books, including“How Not to Die,”“The How Not to Die Cookbook,”“How Not to Diet,” and“How Not to Age,” have become instant New York Times bestsellers. All proceeds Dr. Greger receives from the sales of his books and speaking honoraria are donated directly to charity. Learn more about Dr. Greger on NutritionFacts.About The BookFest®The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world's stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.

